The field will include this year’s Bathurst 1000 winner Todd Hazelwood and fellow Supercars co-drivers James Moffat and Jordan Boys.

The field is entirely made up of Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros with no Dodge Challengers entered.

Hazelwood leads Moffat in the standings by 24 points with one weekend remaining in the season on the streets of Adelaide.

Supercars full-timer James Golding has elected not to do double duties and will instead focus on his program with PremiAir Racing.

Golding currently sits fourth in the standings behind Boys.

Ben Grice returns to the series after undergoing back surgery.

This year’s Adelaide 500 marks the first time since 2020 that the Trans Am Series has featured at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit.

The Trans Am Series will practice on Thursday before Qualifying and Race 1 on Friday followed by Race 2 and Race 3 on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Entry List: Trico Trans Am Series, VAILO Adelaide 500