The field will include this year’s Bathurst 1000 winner Todd Hazelwood and fellow Supercars co-drivers James Moffat and Jordan Boys.
The field is entirely made up of Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros with no Dodge Challengers entered.
Hazelwood leads Moffat in the standings by 24 points with one weekend remaining in the season on the streets of Adelaide.
Supercars full-timer James Golding has elected not to do double duties and will instead focus on his program with PremiAir Racing.
Golding currently sits fourth in the standings behind Boys.
Ben Grice returns to the series after undergoing back surgery.
This year’s Adelaide 500 marks the first time since 2020 that the Trans Am Series has featured at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit.
The Trans Am Series will practice on Thursday before Qualifying and Race 1 on Friday followed by Race 2 and Race 3 on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Entry List: Trico Trans Am Series, VAILO Adelaide 500
|Num
|Driver
|Team/Sponsor
|Make/Model
|Class
|3
|Ben Grice
|ICL Racing PL / All American Driveline and Auto Parts
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|4
|Mark Crutcher
|Crutcher Developments
|Ford Mustang
|Pro-Am
|7
|Jackson Rice
|Dream Racing Australia
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|12
|Mark Bailey
|Jax Tyres & Auto
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Pro-Am
|14
|Jason Pryde
|JPM/Waltec Motorsport
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Pro-Am
|19
|Elliott Cleary
|The Racing Academy
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|22
|Brad Gartner
|Hi-Tec Oils
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Outright
|23
|John Holinger
|Holinger Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Pro-Am
|29
|Nathan Herne
|BlueGold Industries/NHR
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|30
|Tom Hayman
|Tom Hayman Motorsport
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|34
|James Moffat
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|42
|Tom Davies
|Team GRM
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|63
|Des Collier
|TFH Hire Services
|Ford Mustang
|Pro-Am
|69
|Joshua Thomas
|TFH Hire Services
|Ford Mustang
|Pro-Am
|71
|Domain Ramsay
|CANDH Trucking
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Pro-Am
|75
|Elliot Barbour
|Pioneer DJ
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Outright
|88
|Jordan Boys
|ACM Finance / The Racing Academy
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|93
|Tim Brook
|Waltec Motorsport
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Outright
|99
|Brett Holdsworth
|Breeze Racing
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|111
|Todd Hazelwood
|TFH Hire Services
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|116
|Edan Thornburrow
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|200
|Joshua Webster
|Dream Racing Australia / Auto Fix
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Pro-Am