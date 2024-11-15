Goodall clipped the wall at Turn 3 after the Senna Chicane, which tore the right front wheel from the #20 entry.
With no brakes, Goodall tried to arrest his car by downshifting on approach to Turn 4 before going nose-first into a tyre covered barrier.
So violent was the impact that the block fell onto its side.
That brought an end to the qualifying session, which was red-flagged with two-and-a-half minutes remaining.
Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Zach Bates topped the session ahead of Kelly Racing’s Aaron Cameron and last year’s series winner Kai Allen of Eggleston Motorsport.
Allen initially set the pace but was beaten by Bates who wound up with the quickest time of 1:19.891s. Allen sat second until Cameron clocked a 1:20.025.
Image Racing’s Jarrod Hughes was fourth and PremiAir Racing’s Cameron McLeod fifth.
Rylan Gray (Tickford Racing), Jordyn Sinni (Eggleston Motorsport), Lochie Dalton (Tickford Autosport), Brad Vaughan (Tickford Autosport), and Thomas Maxwell (Eggleston Motorsport) completed the top 10.
Results: Dunlop Series Adelaide 500, Qualifying
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Diff
|1
|25
|Zach Bates
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:19.891
|2
|27
|Aaron Cameron
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.025
|0.1336
|3
|1
|Kai Allen
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.197
|0.3059
|4
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.224
|0.3327
|5
|92
|Cameron McLeod
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.257
|0.3654
|6
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.328
|0.4369
|7
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.377
|0.486
|8
|5
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.428
|0.5366
|9
|5
|Brad Vaughan
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.510
|0.6181
|10
|88
|Thomas Maxwell
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.550
|0.6585
|11
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.681
|0.7896
|12
|2
|Campbell Logan
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.785
|0.8931
|13
|118
|Matt Chahda
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.975
|1.0835
|14
|19
|Elliott Cleary
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.097
|1.2052
|15
|22
|Mason Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:21.111
|1.2196
|16
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.115
|1.2231
|17
|17
|Max Vidau
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:21.129
|1.238
|18
|20
|Reuben Goodall
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.381
|1.4897