Goodall clipped the wall at Turn 3 after the Senna Chicane, which tore the right front wheel from the #20 entry.

With no brakes, Goodall tried to arrest his car by downshifting on approach to Turn 4 before going nose-first into a tyre covered barrier.

So violent was the impact that the block fell onto its side.

That brought an end to the qualifying session, which was red-flagged with two-and-a-half minutes remaining.

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Zach Bates topped the session ahead of Kelly Racing’s Aaron Cameron and last year’s series winner Kai Allen of Eggleston Motorsport.

Allen initially set the pace but was beaten by Bates who wound up with the quickest time of 1:19.891s. Allen sat second until Cameron clocked a 1:20.025.

Goodall collects the wall at Turn 4 to cause a session ending red flag!#Super2 pic.twitter.com/nDZt5jlCyn — Dunlop Series (@Dunlop_Series) November 15, 2024

Image Racing’s Jarrod Hughes was fourth and PremiAir Racing’s Cameron McLeod fifth.

Rylan Gray (Tickford Racing), Jordyn Sinni (Eggleston Motorsport), Lochie Dalton (Tickford Autosport), Brad Vaughan (Tickford Autosport), and Thomas Maxwell (Eggleston Motorsport) completed the top 10.

Results: Dunlop Series Adelaide 500, Qualifying