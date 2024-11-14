Kelly Racing’s Aaron Cameron topped Practice 1 with a 1:20.958s to lead Bates and Tickford Autosport’s Brad Vaughan before the pace stepped up for Practice 2.
Bates clocked a session-best 1:19.511s in his Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ZB Commodore on his 14th flying lap.
He wound up 0.322s clear of Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen, whose best effort was also at the death with new tyres.
Cameron was the leading Ford Mustang driver in third, 0.372s away from Bates while Jordyn Sinni (Eggleston Motorsport), and Cameron McLeod (PremiAir Racing) completed the top five.
It was a tough day for Tickford Autosport with Rylan Gray and Lochi Dalton battling handling issues.
Gray suffered a sizeable lock-up at Turn 9, prompting Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters to offer the youngster some advice.
Gray and Dalton wound up eighth and ninth respectively in Practice 2 behind Campbell Logan (WAU) and Thomas Maxwell (Eggleston Motorsport).
Reuben Goodall completed the top 10 with a 1:20.572s to put him one second away from Bates.
Practice 2 was relatively trouble-free with no red flag interruptions. Kelly Racing’s Mason Kelly spun at Turn 4. Allen tested the limits at Turn 5, locking up his rear wheels before gently nosing into the tyre barrier.
Cody Gillis tore the inner guard from the left front of his Holden ZB Commodore after collecting the tyre bundle at Turn 1.
Leading rookie Max Vidau had a hairy moment over the Senna Chicane. He short-cut the right-hander by a long way, spilling gravel across the track.
Qualifying for the Dunlop Series gets underway at 4:55pm ACDT
Results: Dunlop Series Practice 1, Adelaide 500
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|1
|27
|Aaron Cameron
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.958
|2
|25
|Zach Bates
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.058
|3
|5
|Brad Vaughan
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:21.138
|4
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:21.189
|5
|1
|Kai Allen
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.345
|6
|92
|Cameron McLeod
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.609
|7
|5
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:21.663
|8
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.672
|9
|88
|Thomas Maxwell
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.730
|10
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.740
|11
|20
|Reuben Goodall
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.898
|12
|2
|Campbell Logan
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.957
|13
|17
|Max Vidau
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:22.123
|14
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:22.134
|15
|22
|Mason Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:22.186
|16
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:22.335
|17
|118
|Matt Chahda
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:22.490
|18
|19
|Elliott Cleary
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:22.718
|19
|4
|Tony Auddino
|Ford FG Falcon
|1:27.209
Results: Dunlop Series Practice 2, Adelaide 500
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest
|1
|25
|Zach Bates
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:19.511
|2
|1
|Kai Allen
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:19.833
|3
|27
|Aaron Cameron
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:19.884
|4
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:19.930
|5
|92
|Cameron McLeod
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:19.976
|6
|2
|Campbell Logan
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.253
|7
|88
|Thomas Maxwell
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.303
|8
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.319
|9
|5
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.420
|10
|20
|Reuben Goodall
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.573
|11
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.845
|12
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.871
|13
|17
|Max Vidau
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.888
|14
|5
|Brad Vaughan
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.897
|15
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:20.947
|16
|22
|Mason Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:21.058
|17
|118
|Matt Chahda
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.080
|18
|19
|Elliott Cleary
|Holden ZB Commodore
|1:21.280
|19
|4
|Tony Auddino
|Ford FG Falcon
|1:25.927