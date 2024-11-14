Kelly Racing’s Aaron Cameron topped Practice 1 with a 1:20.958s to lead Bates and Tickford Autosport’s Brad Vaughan before the pace stepped up for Practice 2.

Bates clocked a session-best 1:19.511s in his Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden ZB Commodore on his 14th flying lap.

He wound up 0.322s clear of Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen, whose best effort was also at the death with new tyres.

Cameron was the leading Ford Mustang driver in third, 0.372s away from Bates while Jordyn Sinni (Eggleston Motorsport), and Cameron McLeod (PremiAir Racing) completed the top five.

It was a tough day for Tickford Autosport with Rylan Gray and Lochi Dalton battling handling issues.

Gray suffered a sizeable lock-up at Turn 9, prompting Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters to offer the youngster some advice.

Gray and Dalton wound up eighth and ninth respectively in Practice 2 behind Campbell Logan (WAU) and Thomas Maxwell (Eggleston Motorsport).

Reuben Goodall completed the top 10 with a 1:20.572s to put him one second away from Bates.

Practice 2 was relatively trouble-free with no red flag interruptions. Kelly Racing’s Mason Kelly spun at Turn 4. Allen tested the limits at Turn 5, locking up his rear wheels before gently nosing into the tyre barrier.

Cody Gillis tore the inner guard from the left front of his Holden ZB Commodore after collecting the tyre bundle at Turn 1.

Leading rookie Max Vidau had a hairy moment over the Senna Chicane. He short-cut the right-hander by a long way, spilling gravel across the track.

Qualifying for the Dunlop Series gets underway at 4:55pm ACDT

Results: Dunlop Series Practice 1, Adelaide 500

Pos Num Driver Car Time 1 27 Aaron Cameron Ford Mustang GT 1:20.958 2 25 Zach Bates Holden ZB Commodore 1:21.058 3 5 Brad Vaughan Ford Mustang GT 1:21.138 4 55 Rylan Gray Ford Mustang GT 1:21.189 5 1 Kai Allen Holden ZB Commodore 1:21.345 6 92 Cameron McLeod Holden ZB Commodore 1:21.609 7 5 Lochie Dalton Ford Mustang GT 1:21.663 8 54 Jordyn Sinni Holden ZB Commodore 1:21.672 9 88 Thomas Maxwell Holden ZB Commodore 1:21.730 10 99 Jobe Stewart Holden ZB Commodore 1:21.740 11 20 Reuben Goodall Holden ZB Commodore 1:21.898 12 2 Campbell Logan Holden ZB Commodore 1:21.957 13 17 Max Vidau Ford Mustang GT 1:22.123 14 118 Jarrod Hughes Holden ZB Commodore 1:22.134 15 22 Mason Kelly Ford Mustang GT 1:22.186 16 9 Cody Gillis Holden ZB Commodore 1:22.335 17 118 Matt Chahda Holden ZB Commodore 1:22.490 18 19 Elliott Cleary Holden ZB Commodore 1:22.718 19 4 Tony Auddino Ford FG Falcon 1:27.209

