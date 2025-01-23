A total of 16 different categories are set to hit the shortened Victoria Park circuit across the two days.

Each will enjoy several 15-minute windows throughout, affording the eclectic mix of machinery up to 90 minutes each across the weekend – the format is designed to offer fans a fresh experience every few minutes to complement the offerings off-track.

New additions for 2025 include groups for Can-Am, Hypercar, Le Mans, and NASCAR machinery, with high-profile ‘star’ cars set to participate in each.

The touring car element has also been given an overhaul with the Touring Car Legends group to feature cars from the Group A and V8 Supercar eras together on track. A separate Heritage Touring Cars also now exists for cars of different eras and regulations.

Headlining the F1 track sessions will be the 1990 Australian Grand Prix-winning Benetton B190, set to be driven by the previous year’s race winner, Thierry Boutsen.

The Belgian is making his first appearance at the event and will join a number of other F1 figures including Guenther Steiner, David Croft, Damon Hill, and others.

Joining Boutsen on track will be the iconic Tyrrell P34 recently acquired by Tony Quinn, with Craig Lowndes set to drive the six-wheeled F1 race winner.

Action in Victoria Park gets underway at 8:30am on March 8 before concluding with the recently announced ‘Ten of the Best Shootout’ from 5:30pm on March 9.

2025 Adelaide Motorsport Festival Track Schedule