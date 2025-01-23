This weekend, Albury Wodonga Kart Club will play host to the annual Pink Plate – an all female karting event – that raises money for Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA).

Over recent years, the Pink Plate has continued to grow in stature and is the first major event recognised on Karting Australia’s national karting calendar for the year.

As part of the official sanctioning of the event, the competitors will race for a Pink Plate (the backing of their race number), which the winner is entitled to utilise for the year.

Organisers were hoping to raise $13,000 for BCNA, but at the time of writing, the funds raised are approaching $16,000.

The competitors are just as competitive off the track in their attempts to be the highest fundraiser under the Pink Sports Day program – which then stretches to the teams and States they represent having their own fundraising battles.

Karting Australia and many clubs around Australia have committed strongly to a females in racing program, dubbed ‘Girls Race Too’.

Every day it is estimated that 58 Australians will be told they have breast cancer (20,000 per year), with 217 men predicted to be diagnosed with a form of the disease in 2025.

BCNA provides free information, resources, and support to Australians affected by breast cancer, including opportunities to connect with others going through a similar situation. BCNA is dedicated to ensuring they receive the best possible care, treatment, and support, no matter where they are.

The organisation is responsible for the annual Pink Lady AFL Game in association with the Melbourne Football Club that will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025.

To donate to BCNA through the Pink Plate program, click here.

Competition is both Saturday and Sunday and entry to the Albury Wodonga Kart Club is free.