It will join the Porsche Rennsport category at the March 8-9 event, offering fans a look at a lesser-known chapter of the legend’s career.

Moffat drove the car during a diverse 1980 racing season for the Canadian-born driver between his Ford and Mazda touring car chapters.

The factory-built car had been imported by local Porsche distributor Alan Hamilton, who used it to win the Australian Sports Car title in 1977.

It was then parked due to changes in the category’s technical regulations before becoming eligible again in 1980.

Moffat was invited to drive the car while Hamilton recovered from a Formula 5000 accident and won three of the five rounds on his way to the title.

The Porsche Rennsport category at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival is dedicated to Porsche machinery with competition history.