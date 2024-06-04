Van Gisbergen fought back from multiple poor starts/restarts and a wild Stage 2 off to win by just under one second over JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier.

However, it was one of the New Zealander's Kaulig Racing team-mates who was left licking his wounds despite finishing fourth from the rear of the 38-car field.

Allmendinger was blunt when asked by Grid Network if he can carry the momentum of Kaulig's first win of the season into another road course this weekend, namely Sonoma Raceway.

“You'd have to go talk to him; he's in Victory Lane,” he replied.

“For me, it doesn't make Sonoma all of a sudden better.

“But, Shane's world class. He's doing a great job on the ovals, learning, and we know his ability on the road course.

“So, more than anything, it's been a tough year for the organisation so it's just good that they got a win.”

A former Champ Car driver, Allmendinger was arguably the benchmark road course racer so far as full-time Xfinity Series drivers are concerned, with 11 of his 17 wins in the second tier and all three in Cup coming on such circuits.

That status is questionable now considering van Gisbergen's performances at Portland and the Circuit of the Americas, where the rookie also out-drove Kyle Larson but lucked out in an Overtime finish.

Worse still for Allmendinger, he started rear of grid at Portland because of the switch to a back-up Camaro after crashing in Qualifying.

“My effort was poor,” he admitted.

“But, I'm really proud but especially thankful and appreciative of all the men and women at Kaulig Racing for just keep pushing and having to get a back-up car ready in two-and-a-half hours.

“Shane's world class so it's really good that the team, the organisation as a whole got a win.

“I won't comment on my effort or my ability, but just thankful for the people I've got around me.”

Van Gisbergen's win locks him into the Playoffs while Allmendinger is sixth on points, 75 above the top 12 cut line.