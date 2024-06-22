Briatore's return to the organisation he formerly led was already widely known but was made official via a short statement from the Alpine on Friday morning in Spain.

The Italian is a controversial figure in Formula 1, having presided over the Crashgate scandal of 2008, which resulted in a lifetime ban from FIA-sanctioned motorsport.

That was overturned by a French court following a legal challenge by Briatore.

Nonetheless, his appointment with Alpine raised eyebrows, especially since it sees him rejoin the same operation he tarnished.

“I don't really mind about the past,” said Bruno Famin, Alpine team principal.

“I'm always looking about future and trying what we can get and to get our team better. And that's really our goal.

“What I see with having Flavio as an advisor of the team is the opportunity to have his experience and to help us.

“He has a very high-level knowledge of Formula 1, he knows a lot of people, and I'm sure he will support us in developing the team faster and better. That's all.”

Briatore was at the helm of the Enstone operation won world titles with Michael Schumacher in 1994 and 1995, when the squad was known at Benetton.

He then had a spell away before returning to oversee things as Fernando Alonso won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006.

His most recent spell with a team in any formal role came with Renault back in 2009, resigning from the team ahead of it facing the FIA world motor sport council in September that year.

“He's a 40 years' experienced guy in Formula 1. He knows how to operate a winning team,” Famin noted of Briatore's skillset.

“He has a very good record and quite a number of world titles and he will bring this experience, this fighting spirit to the team.”

Famin was not alone in wanting to leave Briatore's previous misdemeanours in the history books.

“I think we need to give the chance to recover from these situations,” suggested Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

“I have known Flavio as an extremely smart businessman. He has a lot of know-how in Formula 1. Every input that I got over the last 10-plus years that I've been in much more contact – and I have a friendly relationship with him – was in a way helpful.

“I think everybody deserves the opportunity to come back.

“Having another clever mind in Alpine, someone that is able to simplify things and apply common sense, is in any case, where Alpine is today, is a benefit.”

Ferrari's Fred Vasseur took a broader approach, preferring to look at the benefit a more competitive Alpine operation may have to the championship.

“It's good for F1 at the end if Alpine is coming back into the fight,” he reasoned.

“We know the story and I think he paid the price of this and if now he's allowed to come back, he can come back.”

Alpine has been a team in turmoil for some time, with a revolving door of staff stemming back to the departure of Alonso from the squad (his third stint at Team Enstone) in mid-2022.

Briatore's appointment has come directly from Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo, with his role sitting somewhere between the F1 operation and the car company, advising both sides.

“He's the advisor to the group CEO, but he will advise the team,” Famin explained of Briatore's role.

“We are going to work and to talk permanently together, for sure.

“There is a very clear goal to improve the competitiveness of the team as soon as possible and as fast as possible, and we are looking for strong support,” he added.

“We are very happy to have received, again, David Sanchez, technical director, very good opportunity, we have been able to seize it very quickly. And same thing for Flavio.

“I think the target is to make the team better as soon as possible and counting on the knowledge, the network, the influence of Flavio with us, it's an asset and we are using all available assets and we will still look for new assets to make the team stronger.”

Meanwhile, the Crashgate saga continues to plague Formula 1 with Felipe Massa arguing the outcome of that race cost him the world championship that year to Lewis Hamilton.

The Brazilian has previously attempted to overturn the outcome of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, but is instead now seeking £64 million in compensation.