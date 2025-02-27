Doohan kicked off his 2025 season with the first of three days of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain overnight.

The Australian took part in the opening session, clocking 68 laps to finish sixth fastest of the morning’s 10 runners.

Doohan’s position within the team has been the topic of intense speculation that suggests he could be ousted from the race seat in favour of Franco Colapinto.

Put to the 22-year-old at the F1 75 event last week, it drew a punchy response; a stance supported by Oakes.

“You pushed Jack quite hard about that,” Oakes told the media on Wednesday in Bahrain.

“Credit to him, he’s kept his head down and got on with his winter and doing his job.”

The arrival of Colapinto has seen questions raised over Doohan’s security at Alpine.

Colapinto has joined as one of three named reserve drivers following a nine-race cameo at Williams last season.

He’s arrived on a multi-year deal, bringing with him sponsorship dollars from Mercado Libre.

That has done little to blunt suggestions Doohan is on borrowed time.

“I feel for him quite a lot at the moment,” Oakes said of his young driver.

“He’s getting a bit of flack and it’s not fair.

“It’s his first full year and I think it’s been a quiet winter, so obviously that’s been a news story.

“And Franco, he’s a popular kid as well, so people want to see him in the car.

“From my side, it’s really good to have Jack with his,” Oakes added.

“He’s come from our academy, he did a good job in Abu Dhabi, and even this morning he hit the ground running straight away.

“I think credit to him as well because he’s just shutting all that noise out and getting on with it, which is really good.”

However, Oakes’ support didn’t stop there as his comments amount to the greatest public showing of support Doohan has received from the squad.

“We’re happy to have him,” he insisted.

“All these stories about Franco and all of that; Jack’s got his chance and I look forward to seeing him race this season.”