The event will again feature the quarter mile sprints which are based on the Brighton Speed Trials. They will run on the curved track along Geelong’s Ritchie Boulevard over two days.

The sprints will see the clash of vintage vehicles and modern machines that celebrate the ingenuity and craftsmanship of every vehicle in the best way possible, as they push each ride to its limits. This year’s lineup will have returning generational racers and their vehicles celebrating their heritage and passion.

Father-son duo, Matty and Madzy Mingay, will return with the Hot Wheels Stunt Team after their successful event debut in 2022. They will deliver multiple shows on Saturday and Sunday with brand-new tricks and performances to the event.

A Hot Wheels play space will be on display for families in the pits and plenty of other family activities outside the pits, accessible to all on Eastern Beach. The activities include carnival games, fun rides, and enough food vendors to suit any palate or craving.

Long-time partner Shannons will be host the Classic Motorshow which will showcase stunning cars and motorcycles and give audiences a close-up look at the designs and builds of classic vehicles and the latest models.

“We’re excited to see the familiar faces return to the festival this year, along with the many new entrants we’ve seen popping up,” says Event Director Nicholas Heath.

“I’m glad to see the ever-growing Revival community is keeping to its name and goal in celebrating this historic motorsport event.”

There will also be the Motorcycle Mecca on Customs Lawn with all things two wheels and with manufacturer displays, exhibits, live demonstrations and hundreds of bikes on show. At the Royal Geelong Yacht Club, the National Vintage Fashion Awards that celebrate the very best fashion of eras gone by, will take place at 1:00pm both days.

Tickets and further information are available at geelongrevival.com.au.