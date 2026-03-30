Waters laid the foundation in race one, converting his Friday-night pole position into a composed 13-lap victory.

In far calmer conditions than qualifying, Voight launched to the holeshot and led the opening exchanges, with Waters shadowing closely as the front group quickly formed.

The complexion shifted on Lap 3 when Waters edged his way through to take control.

From there, it became a high-pressure three-rider contest, with Cru Halliday (Stop and Seal Racing) and Jonathan Nahlous (Yamaha Racing Team) firmly in the fight.

Waters delivered the decisive moment mid-race with a 1m29.471 – the fastest lap of the race – creating just enough of a margin to manage the closing stages.

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Halliday stayed within striking distance and Nahlous hovered close behind, but Waters remained measured under pressure to take the chequered flag by 0.656s, marking his 45th race win in the premier class.

Halliday finished second, with Nahlous a further 0.556s back in third.

Voight, after leading the early laps, slipped to fourth as the pace intensified, while Motocity Honda’s Jacob Roulstone capitalised on late fuel drama for Glenn Allerton (Superbike Advocates Racing) to secure fifth in the closing laps.

Race two saw Voight respond in emphatic fashion. Determined to turn his speed into victory, the 19-year-old controlled the opening lap and soon found himself locked in a rapid duel with Nahlous.

The pair traded low 1m29s and began to edge clear of Waters as the intensity lifted under lights.

However, the contest was abruptly reshaped on Lap 4 when Nahlous crashed at Turn 11 while pushing to stay with Voight.

That incident handed the Voight clean air and a 1.6-second advantage, and he wasted no time consolidating it.

Waters settled into second, with Halliday running third to form a Ducati 1-2-3, but neither could match Voight’s pace.

The margin steadily stretched beyond two seconds and continued to grow as the laps wound down, Voight eventually sealing a commanding 4.001s victory.

Behind the podium trio, the battle for fourth became the race’s main spectacle. Roulstone, Allerton, Cam Dunker (Blue Marlin Pools East Racing) and Anthony West (DesmoSport Ducati) engaged in a fierce, multi-lap scrap that intensified in the closing stages.

Positions changed repeatedly over the final two laps before Roulstone emerged from the chaos to secure fourth in a hard-fought finish.

Voight will carry a 14-point championship over Waters who leaps from fourth to second in the championship, while Roulstone remains firmly in contention, sitting just a single point behind Waters as the championship battle continues to tighten.

“Overall, it has been good weekend,” Voight told Speedcafe.

“We were fast from the get go. It’s unfortunate about race one as I had a mechanical issue which strained me from going forward in the race.

“Thankfully for race two were able to get the bike sorted which allowed me to show what we were capable of.”

Halliday is the biggest mover in terms of the championship fight – moving from ninth in the standings to fourth with 73 points to his name, one point ahead of West.

Dunker, who had a heavy crash in race one did an incredible job to get the bike back out for race two to finish in sixth drops to third in the standings with 71 points, tied with Allerton.

Mike Jones, Nahlous and Jack Favelle complete the top ten in the championship.

In the Supersport Championship, Jake Farnsworth was in a class of his own across both 11-lap races.

The Worth Racing Yamaha rider converted pole into a commanding race one victory, leading every lap and setting the fastest lap at 1m32.343.

He crossed the line 5.836 seconds ahead of BCperformance Kawasaki’s Hayden Nelson, who edged out Olly Simpson (DesmoSport Ducati) for second, while Nelson’s teammate Tom Edwards finished fourth.

Race one also saw late drama for Stop and Seal’s Tom Toparis, who had been in contention for a podium before engine issues dropped him to 12th.

The mixed field of regular Supersport and Next Gen competitors highlighted just how dominant Farnsworth’s pace was.

Class results reflected the same hierarchy. In Supersport, Farnsworth topped the podium ahead of Valentino Knezovic and Thailand’s Anupab Sarmoon (MotoGO Yamaha).

In Next Gen Championship, Nelson secured first, delivering BCperformance Kawasaki their first ASBK race win at Sydney Motorsport Park in any class in the ASBK Championship. Simpson was second in class, with Edwards completing the podium in third.

Race two provided a closer contest, but Farnsworth again held firm under pressure. Simpson, Edwards and Knezovic battled early, with Edwards matching Farnsworth’s pace and cutting the gap to less than a second at times.

Farnsworth’s experience and composure proved decisive, taking the win while Edwards followed in second. Nelson timed his final-lap move perfectly to claim third, edging clear of Simpson and Knezovic.

The Supersport podium was a carbon copy of race one, with Farnsworth first, Knezovic second, and Sarmoon third. In the Next Gen class, Edwards took the win ahead of Nelson, with Simpson completing the podium in third.

In Supersport 300, Tyler King extended his championship led to 10 points over Orlando Peovitis, who jumped from 11th to second after taking two race wins, both ahead of King. Jordy Simpson slipped to third following a 10-4 weekend, while Blue Marlin Pools East Racing’s Phoenix O’Brien and Jake Senior complete the top five in the championship battle.

The Australian Superbike Championship now heads to The Bend Motorsport Park, which is scheduled for the May 1-3.