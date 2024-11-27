The F4 series is a precursor to the Formula Middle East championships which will take place in the Gulf region across January and February.

After a test at the Dubai venue on November 28, the series will open with a triple-header at the track next weekend, with one race on Saturday and two on Sunday.

It will then make the short trip to Yas Marina for the prestige F4 UAE Trophy which supports the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6-8, with the Saturday and Sunday race as the curtain raiser for the day’s Formula 1 track activities.

A few days later, the Formula Trophy UAE series concludes, again at Yas Marina, on December 13-14, with two races on Saturday in support of the Gulf 12 Hours.

The series which is promoted by Shanghai-based Top Speed, expect more than 20 racers from various countries to enter.

Top Speed reintroduced F4 to Australia this year, and the Australian F4 Champion Jimmy Piszcyk will returns to the Middle East. It is the first time since early last year and he leads the AGI Sport squad with which he recorded numerous wins.

AGI will also run Nicolas Stati who was the runner-up to Piszcyk in Australia and was second in the US series. Also under the AGI umbrella will be Singapore’s Nooris Gafoor, who ran consistently in Indian F4 in 2023, and the United Kingdom’s Emily Cotty after one late season outing in British F4.

The Malaysia-based Australian team Evans GP will have Australian Seth Gilmore, who placed fourth in the Australian with AGI. He will join Kai Daryanani who contested the British championship and has already been a race winner with his new team.

The series has also attracted entries from Italian single-seater powerhouse Prema Racing, Dubai-based Xcel Motorsport, the Yas Heat Academy, X GP, and Chinese F4 Championship team Champ Motorsport.

Formula Trophy Series Round 1 Entry List