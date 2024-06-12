NASCAR announced in its regular Tuesday (local time) penalty update that both his #21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and Ryan Sieg's #39 RSS Racing Ford were found to have one unsecured lug nut.

That constitutes a breach of Sections 8.8.10.4a: Tires and Wheels of the NASCAR Rule Book, and hence $5000 fines (USD; AUD 7564*) to each of Hill's crew chief Andy Street and Sieg's crew chief Matt Noyce.

It is a further blow for the #21 camp after Hill lost out to Shane van Gisbergen when he led the field to the green flag for the final restart of the afternoon.

The RCR driver chose the left lane for the restart but that gave van Gisbergen a shot at the inside line for Turn 2, with the Kaulig Racing driver making a forceful pass and going on to take victory.

Hill expressed his dissatisfaction by giving van Gisbergen the finger on the cool down lap, so the latter claims, and appeared to try and spoil the New Zealander's celebratory burnout by driving just in front.

It was then that SVG decided his burnout would be a taunt to Hill rather than a simple treat for the trackside fans.

Hill is currently second in the Xfinity Series standings and van Gisbergen 10th, both locked into the Playoffs with two wins each, ahead of a return to oval racing this weekend at Iowa Speedway.

* Converted at AUD 1 = USD 0.6610