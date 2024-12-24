The backbone of the ADC is with the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series and the AASA’s televised national racing platform.

The remaining rounds are to be hosted by the Victorian Motor Racing Championship which offers the category the chance to revisit Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend. The sixth round and final of the series is yet to be announced, with multiple options being considered in both South Australia and New South Wales.

“We have had an extremely active off-season with multiple cars sold and seven new drivers taking to the track in X1’s for the first time in December alone,” said category manager Jon Crooke.

“The pack of new drivers includes karting graduates, ex-Formula Vee talent and some very quick gentlemen drivers.”

The ADC organisers expect to bring 20-plus car grids to the tracks next year, on it model as a most accessible, affordable and competitive wings and slicks open-wheeler category in Australia.

The Australian Drivers’ Championship has been contested annually since 1957 for Australia’s premier open-wheeler categories. Over the ensuing years, the categories were Formula Libre, the Australian National Formula, 1.5-Litre Formula, Australian Formula 2, Formula 5000, Formula Mondial, Formula Holden/Brabham/4000, Formula 3 and S5000.

It was run the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport until 2023 (although not held from 2015-2020) where the CAMS Gold Star was awarded, before it was parked after the 2023 season.

For 2024 the championship was picked up by the Australian Auto Sport Alliance and contested by the all-Australian Hyper Racers with the winner awarded the AASA Gold Star.

The change sparked controversy. The Hyper Racers were little known outside of state level competition in Victoria, but with rounds on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, low running costs, outright speed and the level of competition proved to be successful ingredients.

The average gap to first place across the line for the entire season was just 1.6s. Three drivers were capable of winning the championships at the final round of the season and the category has the outright lap record at One Raceway.

The average entry cost per round was $616. The tyre cost (three sets of F3 specification slicks) was $6,409 for the season. With no regular maintenance required outside of chain lube, oil changes and a set of brake pads, a fully competitive season (excluding accommodation and travel) was under $12,000.

2025 Australian Drivers’ Championship for Hyper Racers calendar