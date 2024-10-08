Tickets were scheduled to go on sale to the public today after pre-sales opened last week.

However, a statement on the event’s official Facebook page announced a delay in that process.

“Due to a global third-party outage, the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2025 general public onsale will be delayed until tomorrow Wednesday 9 October 12PM (AEDT).

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

It’s understood the issue lies on the Ticketmaster platform.

Due to a global third-party outage, the FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025 general public onsale will be delayed until tomorrow, Wednesday 9 October 12pm (AEDT). We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. #AusGP pic.twitter.com/iEHXpI9i1c — F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) October 8, 2024

Last year’s onsale saw a queue of 100,000 fans waiting for tickets via the Ticketmaster platform.

Ticketmaster is 31 percent owned by Liberty Media, which also owns the commercial rights to Formula 1.

Australian GP boss Travis Auld spoke specifically about the relationship with Ticketmaster ahead of today’s public onsale.

“The Grand Prix has had the relationship [with Ticketmaster] for a number of years, that preceded the relationship that Liberty’s had,” Auld explained to Speedcafe.

“Even if in that case, there has been a tender process, there’s been integrity around that.

“We’re very mindful, not just for the example with Liberty, but in any case, we are an organisation that is funded by taxpayers’ money, and so it’s important that there’s the right probity around these decisions.

The platform has come under fire of late in the United States, with the Department of Justice filing suit against the company.

“The Justice Department, along with 30 state and district attorneys general, filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ticketmaster LLC (Live Nation-Ticketmaster) for monopolization and other unlawful conduct that thwarts competition in markets across the live entertainment industry,” it announced in May.

“The lawsuit, which includes a request for structural relief, seeks to restore competition in the live concert industry, provide better choices at lower prices for fans, and open venue doors for working musicians and other performance artists.”

While specifically centred on the United States, it highlighted issues globally given the platforms position in the market.

That raised concerns that it was not incentivised to innovate or improve the experience for consumers who otherwise had little other choice.

“We work closely with Ticketmaster, and I’ve had relationships with both ticket providers over my sporting career,” Auld added when asked about Ticketmaster’s legal predicament in the United States.

“We do push them a lot in terms of investing in innovation that aligns with where you want to go.

“We try to look two or three years out, and they’re a good partner, they accept that [and] they’re investing where we want them to invest.”