All six events remain with the season-opening Rally Canberra moving from the start of April to March 21-23.

The Forest Rally in Western Australia will host the second round on May 23-25 with Gympie-based Rally Queensland from the last weekend of June to July 4-6.

The Gippsland Rally will take place on August 8-10 while the penultimate round of the championship, the Adelaide Hills Rally, moves from mid-September to October 3-5.

Next year’s season will conclude slightly earlier than this year, with the Rally Tasmania finale in Burnie taking place on November 7-9.

The 2025 calendar launch coincides with the release of new sporting and technical regulations, which will remain unchanged for the next three years.

“This year’s Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship has been a huge success and with two exciting rounds there’s plenty to look forward to in 2024 before the attention shifts to 2025,” said Adrian Coppin, Motorsport Australia’s general manager for motorsport and events.

“We were eager to release this calendar now to provide some clarity around plans for next season and also provide both existing and new teams with plenty of opportunity to plan their motorsport seasons.

“The six events we have on the calendar in 2024 are a perfect mix of rallies so it makes sense for us to keep that consistency and momentum going heading into the next season.

“All of us at Motorsport Australia are eagerly anticipating an exciting season and can’t wait to see the new cars and teams that will join the existing established teams in what is a thriving Championship.”

2025 Australian Rally Championship calendar: