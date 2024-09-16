The opening round of the 2025 championship will be held in Australia before heading to China and then Japan.

It marks a change from the now-traditional opening in Bahrain, which will next year host Round 4 of the competition.

Considerations around Ramadan meant the season couldn’t start in the Middle East and instead reverted to Melbourne.

However, that sparked discussions over where F1 would host testing with opinions initially split between Bahrain and Spain.

The latter offers a logistically simpler option but comes with less representative climatic conditions.

Bahrain meanwhile offers stable weather but at added costs.

It also needed unanimous approval from teams.

That has now been voted through, with F1 confirming three days of testing will take place from February 26.

Albert Park will host the opening round of the season on March 14-16, leaving just under two weeks to transfer their cars and equipment to Australia.