According to the Western Advocate, Police allege the 42-year-old man assaulted two people on Friday, October 11 at the Bathurst 1000.

Authorities were called to Mount Panorama around 10pm AEDT after reports of two separate assaults that night.

Police said the man approached a 20-year-old woman who was known to him and allegedly assaulted her around 9:30pm AEDT.

After campers raised concerns, a security guard attempted to restrain the alleged offender.

Police alleged there was another altercation between the 42-year-old man and 39-year-old security guard thereafter.

The security guard reportedly sustained a shoulder injury. Emergency services were called and both men were taken to Bathurst Hospital. The woman was not treated for any injuries.

The alleged offender was released from hospital on Saturday, October 12 before being taken to Bathurst Police Station.

Police charged the man with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault, intimidation, and resisting police officers in the execution of their duty.

The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Sunday, October 13.

Police are reportedly continuing their inquiries.

The incident is separate from ongoing inquiries over another alleged assault outside the Oxford Hotel on Monday morning involving an Erebus Motorsport member and their partner.