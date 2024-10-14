That’s the question we’re asking in this week’s Pirtek Poll.

The second running of the Great Race with Supercars’ Gen3 machines produced a contest unlike any other seen in the event’s modern history.

After a series of crash-riddled practice and qualifying sessions, there was just one Safety Car intervention in the entire 1000km.

That came when Matt Payne crashed his Grove Racing Mustang at The Cutting an incredible 131 laps into the 161-lap contest.

It meant the race was run in record time, with winners Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood becoming the first winners to take the flag in under six hours.

Pre-race predictions of reliability troubles were also unfounded as all bar one of the 26 starters finished, making for a record-setting finishing rate of 96.2 percent.

It was a very different race to what the modern era has usually thrown up, but also to that of 12 months ago.

While the 2023 event was defined by tyre conservation, the move from the soft back to the hard tyre this year made for hours of flat-out motor racing.

The intensity of the contest was hailed by Jamie Whincup, whose primary driver Broc Feeney was closing on leader Kostecki and looking likely to challenge before the critical Safety Car.

That yellow appeared to set up a grandstand finish, but there were no passes among the top drivers on the run home as they proved faultless under intense pressure.

There was no doubt that Kostecki and Hazelwood were worthy winners, having started from pole and led 157 of the 161 laps.

The result itself was an incredible story, given Kostecki and Erebus Motorsport’s much publicised issues this year, and also Hazelwood’s breakthrough first career Supercars win.

The race was for the second year in a row dominated by Chevrolet Camaro drivers, as the Ford Mustangs again faded in race conditions.

What did you think? Was it a good race? Vote now on this week’s Pirtek Poll.