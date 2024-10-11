In vision posted to Instagram by Paul Morris and captioned “close call”, a kangaroo can be seen bounding across Conrod Straight moments before the Camaro sped by.

Broc Feeney responded to the post by commenting: “That’s close”.

Whincup and James Courtney, aboard his Snowy River Caravans Mustang, took part in the two-car tyre test.

It was a chance for Dunlop and Supercars to get Bathurst miles on its new soft compound tyre that will debut in 2025.

Supercars is retiring its current hard and soft in favour of a new soft and the existing super soft compound.

The category revealed its new formats and tyre allocations on Wednesday alongside its radical new Finals system that will decide the 2025 champion.

The Supercars field will be back on track at Mount Panorama for Practice 3 from 10:05am local time.

Both Triple Eight cars will be in action following a late-night repair of the #87 Camaro that Will Brown’s co-driver Scott Pye crashed on Thursday.