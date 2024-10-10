Supercars was scheduled to start Practice 2 at 4:55pm AEDT but was delayed while officials assessed the spill.

The preceding Heritage Touring Cars session was blighted by several failures, including the Mazda RX-7 formerly driven by Allan Moffat.

The car spun on its own oil at the end of The Chase at the end of the race.

Featured Videos

“The little Mazda RX-7 has dropped a big pile of oil down Conrod Straight,” said Neil Crompton on Fox Sports’ commentary.

“Because of the velocity of the cars down here and particularly in the hands of the co-drivers, we’ve got to exercise caution.”

A lengthy clean up followed and when the circuit was finally ready to go a venomous brown snake was spotted at Forrest’s Elbow.

Race control cited a “due to a wildlife issue” as the cause of the second delay. So close was the session to going green that the one-minute signal was given.

At the time of publication at 5:20pm AEDT, the session had still not started. However, the snake had been caught by a trackside official.

“They’re wild. They are wild! They’re one of the venomous snakes in the world,” said Mark Skaife on commentary.

Crompton added, “We’ve seen some odd things over the years. We had the echidna. I confronted a horse. Larry Perkins and I were hooking over the hill once and a labrador jumped out of nowhere.

“It’s not good,” he laughed. “It wouldn’t be Bathurst without some unusual things unfolding. The echidna crossed the track at The Cutting in 2021.”

Skaife chimed in, “That’s not just a little brown snake. Look at the size of it! I tell you what will also be the case, there will be campers looking at their TVs just to make sure it’s not going anywhere near my camp site.”