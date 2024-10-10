With just over 30 minutes, Kelly lost control on the climb up The Mountain and slapped the outside wall.

Just a few minutes after crashing, the son of Todd Kelly extracted himself from the car before boarding the medical car.

A lengthy delay followed with debris strewn across the track, including a wheel, springs, passenger window, and fibreglass.

Featured Videos

It marked the third major incident this year for Kelly after crashing at Mount Panorama at the season-opener before the car was completely rebuilt after a fire at Wanneroo Raceway.

Anderson Motorsport driver Max Vidau was immediately behind Kelly before the incident.

“It didn’t look ideal,” said Vidau.

“I came around the corner and just saw a spring bouncing across the road and a few other things. Managed to get most of the way out of the way. I think I ran over some stuff.

“Hopefully the car is all right and hopefully he is all right as well and we’ll see him again.”

The session resumed with a little over 10 minutes remaining. The star of the final few hitout was Jarrod Hughes, who shot to the top with less than a minute to go with a 2:06.6465s.

Vidua improved on his final lap to go second quickest with a 2:06.6724s but both he and Hughes were eclipsed at the death by Aaron Cameron who ended on top with a 2:06.5902s.

Tickford Autosport’s Lochie Dalton, who was third in Practice 1, wound up fourth ahead of teammate Rylan Gray. Practice 1 pacesetter Brad Vaughan was only 12th.