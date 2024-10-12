Allen was running 13th when the power steering on his Eggleston Motorsport-run Holden ZB Commodore failed.

The teenager got through The Dipper and as he turned right, the car went straight into the outside wall.

It ended a horror weekend for Allen, who suffered a massive crash in qualifying. The team rebuilt his car in time for Race 9 only to strike engine issues.

Race 10 was over less than two laps in.

It’s a massive blow to Allen’s title chase after Aaron Cameron won Race 10 and Zach Bates finished fourth.

Bates leads Cameron in the standings by 39 points for Walkinshaw Andretti United while Allen is third and 42 points in arrears.

“I’m okay. It’s a shame to see the car in that state again,” said Allen.

“The boys did an unreal job to get it out. I had a good start. The car actually felt okay. It wasn’t flash as always, you’re not going to be flash.

“Just started to get into the race, just ease into it, and then the power steering failed at the dipper and just went straight in the wall.

“More damage to the car is not what you want but after this weekend, you can’t always win them. The boys will do a mega job and try to get it right for Adelaide and bounce back.

“I’ve got to focus on tomorrow now. Unfortunate for the Eggleston Motorsport team. Massive thank you though. I think they were up until two or three am last night trying to get something.

“Wasn’t for us this weekend. Bounce back in Adelaide and see what we can do.”

More heartbreak for Allen as the championship fight is now wide open 💔 #Super2 #Super3 #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/uoITJ5o602 — Dunlop Series (@Dunlop_Series) October 12, 2024

Cameron dominated Race 10 from lights to flag, taking pole position and the hole shot into Hell Corner.

He never looked back, streaking away to a six-second lead over Tickford Autosport’s Brad Vaughan. Rylan Gray completed the podium.

Jarrod Hughes suffered a slow start from the second row, dropping five places to ninth by Griffins Bend.

Allen was the fastest starter, gaining five places by Hell Corner.

At the end of Lap 1, it was Cameron who led Vaughan, Gray, Zach Bates, Lochie Dalton, Max Vidau, Jobe Stewart, Campbell Logan, Jarrod Hughes, and Reuban Goodall.

Allen crashed on the second lap and racing resumed with 19 minutes remaining.

After his breakthrough win in Race 9, Race 10 was one to forget for Stewart who suffered a massive lock-up at The Chase.

He released the brake and skated through the grass, slipping in between a small gap between Dalton and Bates.

Stewart dropped a handful of places before his tyre eventually delaminated and tore the left front guard to pieces.

Moments after Stewart’s off, Dalton made contact with Vidau at Murray’s Corner and spun himself out.

The trailing pack managed to avoid the backwards-facing car. In the end, Dalton finished 13th.

Jordyn Sinni slowed with a right rear puncture, adding salt to the wounds for Eggleston Motorsport.

Cameron cruised home to victory at the head of the field, leading Vaughan and Gray to the chequered flag. Gray’s two third place finishes earned him the round win.