Hazelwood and Brodie Kostecki dominated this year’s Great Race for Erebus Motorsport, defeating Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup.

It marked Hazelwood’s first Supercars race win and the South Australian has big plans for Sunday night.

“I think we’re going to fill the Peter Brock Trophy with some Chiko rolls tonight,” he joked.

“That’s probably job number one and we’ll probably have a few spritzes with the team and enjoy ourselves.”

The famous Australian brand Chiko Roll joins Erebus Motorsport for this year’s Bathurst 1000 as the naming rights sponsor.

It’s the first time in nearly a quarter of a century that the iconic Chiko brand has featured in the Great Race.

In 2000, a John Faulkner Racing entry carried Chiko sponsorship. Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan worked for that team.

An original Chiko race suit was hung inside the Erebus Motorsport garage over the 2024 Bathurst 1000 weekend.

“It’s been a huge amount of work as every team up and down pit lane knows. There’s so much work that goes into the 1000,” said Hazelwood.

“We talk about it all year, we work towards it, we dream about it, we talk about it, to finally get that win with the team… at Sandown we felt like we had a very fast car and we had no results and that was very frustrating for ‘Bush’ (Kostecki) and I and the whole team.

“I guess that put a whole new level of motivation for ourselves to come out here and deliver, do a faultless weekend, and that’s what we were able to do. But as you said, for me it doesn’t feel real.

“I’ve been working my backside off in this industry to try and get a win in the Supercars Championship, and to do it here at the Great Race is an absolute dream come true.”