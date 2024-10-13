The Grove Racing driver locked a brake on the way into The Chase with five minutes to go which sent him off the road at speed.

The Penrite Mustang bounced spectacularly through the gravel before becoming bogged. which sparked a red flag that brought the session to an early end.

“It was pretty scary actually,” said Payne.

Featured Videos

“I was on a pretty good lap and just pinched the right-front coming into The Chase, like straight away, so it was pretty hard to stop down there.

“But good to get it out of the system now instead of this afternoon.”

Triple Eight led the session with its two Red Bull Camaros, Will Brown fastest with a 2m06.655s.

That was three-tenths better than the Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup entry, with Will Davison/Kai Allen third and Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth fourth fastest.

The PremiAir entry of Tim Slade and Cam McLeod was fifth fastest ahead of Thomas Randle/Tyler Everingham and a trio of Brad Jones Racing cars (Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser, Bryce Fullwood/Jay Robotham and Jaxon Evans/Dean Fiore).

The James Courtney/Jack Perkins car missed the warm-up entirely after a gearbox issue was discovered in the run-up, which forced a transaxle change.

The Bathurst 1000 starts at 11:30am AEDT.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000, warm-up