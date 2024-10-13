The Grove Racing driver locked a brake on the way into The Chase with five minutes to go which sent him off the road at speed.
The Penrite Mustang bounced spectacularly through the gravel before becoming bogged. which sparked a red flag that brought the session to an early end.
“It was pretty scary actually,” said Payne.
“I was on a pretty good lap and just pinched the right-front coming into The Chase, like straight away, so it was pretty hard to stop down there.
“But good to get it out of the system now instead of this afternoon.”
Triple Eight led the session with its two Red Bull Camaros, Will Brown fastest with a 2m06.655s.
That was three-tenths better than the Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup entry, with Will Davison/Kai Allen third and Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth fourth fastest.
The PremiAir entry of Tim Slade and Cam McLeod was fifth fastest ahead of Thomas Randle/Tyler Everingham and a trio of Brad Jones Racing cars (Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser, Bryce Fullwood/Jay Robotham and Jaxon Evans/Dean Fiore).
The James Courtney/Jack Perkins car missed the warm-up entirely after a gearbox issue was discovered in the run-up, which forced a transaxle change.
The Bathurst 1000 starts at 11:30am AEDT.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000, warm-up
|Pos
|Num
|Driver/s
|Team/Sponsor
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|1
|87
|Will Brown/Scott Pye
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:06.655
|2
|88
|Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.016
|0.3602
|3
|17
|Will Davison/Kai Allen
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.167
|0.5118
|4
|25
|Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth
|Mobil1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.303
|0.6473
|5
|23
|Tim Slade/Cameron McLeod
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.425
|0.7700
|6
|55
|Thomas Randle/Tyler Everingham
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.687
|1.0321
|7
|8
|Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.737
|1.0813
|8
|14
|Bryce Fullwood/Jaylyn Robotham
|Middy’s Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.865
|1.2098
|9
|50
|Jaxon Evans/Dean Fiore
|SCT Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.951
|1.2959
|10
|20
|David Reynolds/Warren Luff
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:07.952
|1.2969
|11
|4
|Cameron Hill/Cameron Crick
|SP Tools Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.000
|1.3451
|12
|31
|James Golding/David Russell
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.083
|1.4274
|13
|10
|Nick Percat/Dylan O’Keeffe
|Bendix Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.128
|1.4730
|14
|6
|Cam Waters/James Moffat
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.141
|1.4859
|15
|11
|Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.176
|1.5206
|16
|96
|Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.190
|1.5345
|17
|888
|Craig Lowndes/Declan Fraser
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.242
|1.5862
|18
|26
|Richie Stanaway/Dale Wood
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.348
|1.6930
|19
|3
|Aaron Love/Aaron Cameron
|CoolDrive Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.394
|1.7384
|20
|18
|Mark Winterbottom/Michael Caruso
|DEWALT Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:08.428
|1.7725
|21
|2
|Ryan Wood/Fabian Coulthard
|Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.679
|2.0232
|22
|19
|Matthew Payne/Garth Tander
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:08.893
|2.2375
|23
|9
|Jack Le Brocq/Jayden Ojeda
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:09.979
|3.3233
|24
|118
|Matt Chahda/Brad Vaughan
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2:11.226
|4.5704
|25
|1
|Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|No time