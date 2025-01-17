Bathurst 12 Hour sessions remain as per last year beginning with four practice sessions on Friday, each of 40 minutes duration, and Practices 2 and 4 for Bronze drivers only.
Saturday again features a further two 60-minute practices before a three-part qualifying, where the field is first split into upper and lower 50 percent groups before a final 15-minutes for the fastest 10.
The Sunday race start time of 5:45am is also unchanged.
There are just two support categories: the new Ferrari Challenge Australasia and Duggan Family Hotels Combined Sedans and Sports Cars.
Supercars will also utilise two hours of track time for further category testing with a pair of Gen3 cars.
Details of the event’s TV coverage, which will again include Seven and Fox Sports, are set to be confirmed next week.
Entries also continue to be announced with a 22-24 car field expected.
The week’s activities will begin with the traditional Track to Town run on the Thursday, which gets underway at 10:30am.
2025 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour event schedule (all times in AEDT)
|Friday
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:00
|7:15
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Commence Circuit Closure
|7:20
|7:45
|Supercars
|0:25
|Supercars Testing
|7:55
|8:20
|Ferrari Challenge Australasia
|0:25
|Practice
|8:35
|9:15
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:40
|Practice 1
|9:30
|10:00
|Combined Sedans
|0:30
|Qualifying 1
|10:10
|10:50
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:40
|Practice 2 (Bronze Drivers only)
|11:00
|11:20
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:20
|Demonstration Session
|11:30
|12:00
|Ferrari Challenge Australasia
|0:30
|Qualifying Race 1
|12:00
|13:00
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1:00
|Resident Access
|12:15
|12:35
|0:20
|Pit Lane Walk
|13:00
|13:30
|Combined Sedans
|0:30
|Qualifying 2
|13:45
|14:25
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:40
|Practice 3 (Refuelling Permitted)
|14:35
|14:55
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:20
|Demonstration Session
|15:05
|15:35
|Ferrari Challenge Australasia
|1 lap after 15:33
|Race 1
|15:45
|16:15
|Combined Sedans
|1 lap after 16:13
|Race 1
|16:30
|17:10
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:40
|Practice 4 (Bronze Drivers only)
|17:15
|17:55
|Supercars
|0:40
|Supercars Testing
|17:55
|18:05
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:10
|Commence Circuit Opening
|7:00
|7:15
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Commence Circuit Closure
|7:20
|7:40
|Supercars
|0:20
|Supercars Testing
|7:50
|8:20
|Combined Sedans
|1 lap after 8:18
|Race 2
|8:35
|9:35
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1:00
|Practice 5 (Refuelling Permitted)
|9:45
|10:10
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:25
|Demonstration Session
|10:25
|11:25
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1:00
|Practice 6
|11:35
|12:05
|Ferrari Challenge Australasia
|0:30
|Qualifying Race 2
|12:05
|13:05
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1:00
|Resident Access
|12:20
|12:40
|0:20
|Pit Lane Walk
|13:05
|13:35
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:30
|Qualifying – Part 1 (Q1) – Lower 50%
|13:50
|14:20
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:30
|Qualifying – Part 2 (Q2) – Upper 50%
|14:35
|15:05
|Combined Sedans
|1 lap after 15:03
|Race 3
|15:00
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:30
|Autograph Session
|15:20
|15:50
|Ferrari Challenge Australasia
|1 lap after 15:48
|Race 2
|16:05
|16:20
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Qualifying – Part 3 (Q3) – Pirelli Pole Battle
|16:35
|17:20
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:45
|Sponsor ride session
|17:25
|17:55
|Supercars
|0:30
|Supercars Testing
|17:55
|18:05
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:10
|Commence Circuit Opening
|4:50
|5:05
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Commence Circuit Closure
|5:15
|Pit Exit Open
|5:20
|Pit Exit Close
|5:45
|17:45
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1 lap after 17:43
|2025 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour
|17:55
|18:10
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Commence Circuit Opening