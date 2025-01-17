Bathurst 12 Hour sessions remain as per last year beginning with four practice sessions on Friday, each of 40 minutes duration, and Practices 2 and 4 for Bronze drivers only.

Saturday again features a further two 60-minute practices before a three-part qualifying, where the field is first split into upper and lower 50 percent groups before a final 15-minutes for the fastest 10.

The Sunday race start time of 5:45am is also unchanged.

There are just two support categories: the new Ferrari Challenge Australasia and Duggan Family Hotels Combined Sedans and Sports Cars.

Supercars will also utilise two hours of track time for further category testing with a pair of Gen3 cars.

Details of the event’s TV coverage, which will again include Seven and Fox Sports, are set to be confirmed next week.

Entries also continue to be announced with a 22-24 car field expected.

The week’s activities will begin with the traditional Track to Town run on the Thursday, which gets underway at 10:30am.

2025 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour event schedule (all times in AEDT)