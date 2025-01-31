Last year’s GT World Challenge Australia winner set a 2:05.093s in the #183 car, which was a last-minute entry in this year’s race.

The second Bronze-only practice ran incident-free, making for a clean day with all 22 cars coming away unscathed.

Talbot’s effort bodes well for the Jamec Racing team after setting the second quickest time in Practice 3 earlier in the day.

Behind Talbot was the 75 Express Mercedes-AMG driven by two-time Bathurst 12 Hour race winner Kenny Habul, who will be joined by Luca Stolz and three-time winner Jules Gounon.

Yasser Shahin was the first of the Pro-Am cars in third. He wound up 1.357s adrift of the blindingly quick Bronze-rated Talbot.

Hometown hero Brad Schumacher ended his first day in the #36 Arise Racing Ferrari 296 fourth overall and 1.689s off the pace.

Practice 5 for all drivers gets underway early on Saturday morning. The 60-minute session begins at 8:35am AEDT before Practice 6 at 10:25am.

Results: Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 4 (Bronze drivers)