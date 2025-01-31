Last year’s GT World Challenge Australia winner set a 2:05.093s in the #183 car, which was a last-minute entry in this year’s race.
The second Bronze-only practice ran incident-free, making for a clean day with all 22 cars coming away unscathed.
Talbot’s effort bodes well for the Jamec Racing team after setting the second quickest time in Practice 3 earlier in the day.
Behind Talbot was the 75 Express Mercedes-AMG driven by two-time Bathurst 12 Hour race winner Kenny Habul, who will be joined by Luca Stolz and three-time winner Jules Gounon.
Yasser Shahin was the first of the Pro-Am cars in third. He wound up 1.357s adrift of the blindingly quick Bronze-rated Talbot.
Hometown hero Brad Schumacher ended his first day in the #36 Arise Racing Ferrari 296 fourth overall and 1.689s off the pace.
Practice 5 for all drivers gets underway early on Saturday morning. The 60-minute session begins at 8:35am AEDT before Practice 6 at 10:25am.
Results: Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 4 (Bronze drivers)
|Pos
|Num
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Lap
|1
|183
|Jamec Racing / Team MPC
|Liam Talbot/Broc Feeney/Ricardo Feller
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|PRO
|2:05.0930
|2
|75
|75 Express
|Kenny Habul/Jules Gounon/Luca Stolz
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PRO
|2:05.9560
|3
|91
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|Yasser Shahin/Sam Shahin/Laurin Heinrich/Morris Schuring
|Porsche 911 GT3R (99
|PAM
|2:06.4500
|4
|36
|Arise Racing GT
|Jaxon Evans/Brad Schumacher/Elliott Schutte/Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PAM
|2:06.7820
|5
|27
|Heart of Racing by SPS
|Ross Gunn/Zacharie Robichon/Ian James
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|BRO
|2:07.2040
|6
|4
|Grove Racing
|Stephen Grove/Brenton Grove/Fabian Schiller
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|BRO
|2:07.8480
|7
|44
|Geyer Valmont Racing
|Sergio Pires/Marcel Zalloua/Scott Andrews
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|PAM
|2:07.9680
|8
|47
|Supabarn Supermarkets
|James Koundouris/Theo Koundouris /David Russell/Luke Youlden
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|SIL
|2:08.1770
|9
|93
|Wall Racing
|Adrian Deitz/Tony D’Alberto/Grant Denyer/Brendon Leitch
|Lamborghini Huracan
|SIL
|2:08.5000
|10
|9
|Hallmarc / Team MPC
|Marc Cini/Lee Holdsworth/Dean Fiore
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|BRO
|2:09.1620
|11
|50
|KTM Vantage Racing
|David Crampton/Trent Harrison /Glen Wood
|KTM XBow GT2
|I
|2:14.0970
|12
|24
|Method Motorsport
|Anthony Levitt/Jake Santalucia/Josh Buchan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|GT4
|2:20.2650
|13
|19
|Nineteen Corporation
|Mark Griffith/Adam Christodoulou/Daniel Bilski
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|GT4
|2:21.0730
|14
|25
|Method Motorsport
|Tom Hayman/Paul Buccini/Ryan Sorensen
|McLaren Artura GT4
|GT4
|2:21.0730