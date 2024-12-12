Fresh off winning on the streets of Macau, the official Mercedes-AMG Performance Team will look to continue its success in the first leg of the Intercontinental GT Challenge at Mount Panorama.

The team will run #888 at The Mountain for the first time in what will be its fifth attempt at the race.

The driver line-up for the solitary Mercedes-AMG GT3 has not yet been announced. In 2024, the team ran Maro Engel, Felipe Fraga, and David Reynolds.

Other line-ups have included Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello, Maximilian Buhk, and Maximilian Goetz.

Formally known as GruppeM Racing, the Hong Kong-based squad has tasted success at The Mountain in its previous attempts.

On debut in 2019, the team qualified on pole position and went on to finish third.

Last year’s pole position effort by Engel to win the Allan Simonsen pole position award – a 2:00.8819s – remains the fastest time in Bathurst 12 Hour qualifying history.

Mercedes-AMG is expected to make key driver announcements imminently.