They went at it in both the Supercars Championship and GT World Challenge Australia last year; Brown emerging with the former title and Mostert the latter.

Brown drove an Audi R8 LMS in the 2024 GTWCA but has switched camps to join Mostert and Brazilian Daniel Serra in Ferrari’s return to the Bathurst 12 Hour for the first time since 2020.

All three are gunning for their first Bathurst 12 Hour victory.

Mostert has starred in the event before with BMW and Audi, scoring pole positions and class victories but is yet to chalk up an outright win.

“It’s cool,” said Brown of teaming with Mostert.

“From a GT-side Chaz is probably the benchmark in Australia, he’s qualified on pole here at the 12 Hour and is always very fast.

“For me, I thought it was great to jump in the car, try and see how he goes about his racing and speed.

“When I saw Daniel was coming over as well, factory Ferrari driver, for us was a big thing.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there. There’s a lot of cars capable of winning this weekend so it’ll be interesting.”

Mostert is likewise looking forward to working with Brown, while also eager to show the quality of the Arise Racing outfit.

The West Australian-based team was established last year and will have trackside support from Ferrari, carrying the manufacturer’s Intercontinental GT Challenge hopes.

“As a driver it’s always fantastic having the privilege to race a Ferrari,” said Mostert, who is set to step back from GT3 duties following the Bathurst race.

“For me also, aligning back with Arise for their first 12 Hour effort is really cool, it’s a really good opportunity to show the rest of the world the world class team that they are.

“In saying that, to be lined up with two absolute superstars, Will Brown, current Supercars champion, I’m willing to dig into the books and learn a lot from him and see how he goes about his racing.

“And then we’ve got Daniel Serra here too, his credentials list is far more pages than what I’ll probably ever have.”

Other Supercars full-timers in the Bathurst field include Cam Waters and Thomas Randle, who are sharing a Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Craig Lowndes for a second consecutive year.

Jaxon Evans is co-driving the second Arise Racing Ferrari, while Brown’s Supercars teammate Broc Feeney picked up a late drive in a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi.

Feeney has impressed in previous 12 Hour appearances aboard Triple Eight Mercedes-AMG machinery and will have his first laps aboard the Audi on Friday.

“It’s a big learning weekend for me, I’ve never driven an Audi before, so I’m certainly leaning on the two guys that I’ve got,” he said.

“But we’ve got a great team, a very fresh looking car and a great crew. I’m pumped to get out on track and figure out what this Audi is like.”