Sydney-based Volante Rosso has confirmed it will field the Vantage GT3 that it campaigned in select GT World Challenge Australia events last year.

Drivers for the V8-powered machine are yet to be announced. It’s likely to compete in the Silver Cup, for Silver or Bronze-ranked drivers.

“We are really looking forward to getting back to Bathurst for the 12 Hour,” said Volante Rosso director Josh Hunt.

Featured Videos

“The race is one of the highlights of the Australian and international motorsport calendar and for our team, we feel proud and privileged to be involved.

“We only raced a handful of events with the Aston Martin last year, and we feel we have got a good handle on its character and performance.

“The final make-up of the driver line-up and the look of the car is coming together, and we can’t wait to reveal the details of our Bathurst attack.”

Aston Martin last appeared in the 12 Hour in 2020 when Swiss outfit R-Motorsport and British squad Garage 59 both fielded two-car entries.

The marque’s most competitive run came the year prior when the lead R-Motorsport Aston finished second having been hunted down late in the race by Porsche ace Matt Campbell.

Lead driver Jake Dennis had a day earlier set a stunning pole position only to be excluded from the Top 10 Shootout due to a technical breach.

The Volante Rosso entry is expected to be the only Aston in the 2025 event, which will take place on February 2.