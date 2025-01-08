Shahin will join brother Yasser and two yet-to-be-named Pro drivers in a Pro-Am class Porsche 992 GT3R prepared by Manthey EMA Racing and entered under The Bend banner.

Speedcafe understands the Shahin car will be Manthey EMA’s only entry in the event, with Porsche set to defend its 2024 outright victory with a different, soon-to-be-announced squad.

Best known for founding the OTR service station chain that was sold to VIVA Energy in 2023 for $1.15 billion, the Shahin brothers own and operate The Bend Motorsport Park and are keen racers.

Yasser last year shared a Manthey EMA Porsche with internationals Harry King and Alessio Picariello to win the 12 Hour’s Pro-Am class, backing up the team’s Matt Campbell-led overall win.

It marked the start of a season that also netted the younger Shahin a win in the LM GT3 class at the Le Mans 24 Hours and second in the division’s World Endurance Championship standings.

Sam split his 2024 racing activities between Carrera Cup Australia, in which he is a former Pro-Am Class champion, and a maiden tilt at the Porsche Supercup.

He has unfinished business at the Bathurst 12 Hour after a nasty crash while driving a Triple Eight Mercedes during qualifying in his sole previous appearance at the event in 2020.

A slow-moving Shahin was hit from behind at Skyline and made heavy contact with the right-side concrete wall, before copping further contact from a Tyler Everingham-driven MARC II.

Although walking away from the crash, Shahin was later diagnosed with two crushed vertebrae, a neck injury, a broken rib and broken fingers.

The 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 2.