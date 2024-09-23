Consultation between Supercars, the SRO, competitors and Motorsport Australia has resulted in a variety of tweaks including to the qualifying format, driver time and pitstop rules.

The 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place over the January 31-February 2 weekend and again double as the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener.

Rule changes have been detailed as follows:

Two formation laps will be in place for 2025 followed by the traditional, two-by-two, rolling start.

A revised qualifying format will see Qualifying 1 (comprised of the bottom 50% of cars from practice 6) and Qualifying 2 (Top 50%) determine the 10 cars to progress to the final phase of qualifying to be held later in the afternoon.

Part 3 of Pirelli Qualifying will see an all-in, 10 car session dubbed the ‘Pirelli Pole Battle’, with the quickest car claiming the Allan Simonsen Pole Award. The length of the Pole Battle session will be announced closer to the event.

Class requirements have been slightly modified to bring the event into line with international races. For example, Pro-Am will see either three drivers (1x Platinum / Gold / Silver plus 2 Bronze-ranked drivers) or four drivers (2x Platinum / Gold / Silver, 2x Bronze).

Driver times have been simplified for 2025, with Bronze drivers now permitted to drive for up to 120 minutes before swapping (previously their maximum stint length was 80 minutes). This allows for more strategic flexibility. For several years minimum drive time has not been imposed on Bronze drivers that form part of a Pro entry. From 2025, this rule will be extended to the Silver class.

Pit stop rules have been simplified, with ‘Timed’ and ‘Untimed’ stops now reflected in the regulations. Timed stops will be for fuel / driver changes and subject to a minimum stop time as in previous years.

Safety Car rules and regulations have been simplified and now reflect the Supercars Operations Manual. The wave-by rules will continue to be in place, with the window for this to be implemented within the race currently under revision.

Balance of Performance: The 2025 regulations will include a provision for maximum stint lengths, measured in laps, as part of the BoP system that ensures equal performance between the various makes and models that comprise the GT3 grid.

Event director Shane Rudzis emphasised that no wholesale changes have been made.

“It’s always a lengthy and intricate process refining the regulations year on year,” he said.

“The 2025 regulations reflect more minor evolutions rather than wholesale change, with the regulations broadly very similar to what produced such an exciting race in 2024.

“We have worked closely with our partners at SRO to further ensure the race reflects the key international events and GT3 championships to ensure familiarity for teams racing both here and abroad, while continuing to embrace the unique factors that make the Bathurst 12 Hour very much its own thing.

“Elements like no minimum drive time applying to Bronze drivers when they’re part of a Pro entry have become a key factor in the race and allowed the likes of Kenny Habul an opportunity to win outright where otherwise they might not get the chance.

“At the same time the option to go to two formation laps is designed to improve the show, preserve the thrill of the two-by-two rolling start and remove some of the challenges at the race start and in the opening laps, regardless of conditions or weather at the time.

“Reverting back to an all-in, 10-car battle for pole will make for an exciting conclusion to Saturday with the 10 fastest cars all on track at the same time fighting to win the Allan Simonsen Pole award.

“Entries will open very soon and we’re excited to start welcoming teams from around the world and Australia to join us on the Mountain for another incredible race next February.”