With less than two minutes of the session to go in the late afternoon session, Crick posted a 1:34.7697 which was 0.2s under the category race lap record.

He edged out fellow Silver Am class Ford Mustang drivers Aaron Seton and Jason Gomersall out of the top spot on Day 1 of the SRO Shannons SpeedSeries second round ahead of Saturday’s qualifying.

McLaren Arturas finished third and fourth for the day with Silver Am class Zac Soutar/Glenn Nirwan slightly faster than Silver class leaders Tom Hayman and Max Geoghegan. Next were Jarrod Hughes and Summer Rintoule (Mercedes-AMG), also in the Silver class.

Sixth and fourth in Silver Am were Lachlan Mineeff/Rob Rubis in their Ginetta G55 which brought out the second red flag period after Rubis went off at Turn 3.

Seton was the pacesetter from the outset and was on top of the times when the first red flags came out for the stranded Sue Palermo BMW at Turn 5.

Seton led the way from Hughes, Mineeff, debutant New Zealander Hugo Allan in Tony Quinn’s Toyota GR Supra, Blake Purdie (Audi R8 with Dan Price) and Shane Smollen, the leading Am class driver in his Porsche 718 Cayman.

Allan finished the session seventh overall, ahead of Purdie, Nash Morris/Zoe Woods (Porsche) and Smollen in 10th.

The light rain that coincided with the start of the earlier practice session, very quickly had all teams in the pitlane to change over to wet tyres.

The 40-minute session continued in wet conditions which was topped, at the end, by Allan and Quinn. Second were Hayman and Geoghegan after an early brake glitch which had the McLaren stranded at pit entry until trolley jacks could be fitted and pushed to the garage.

Crick and Campbell were third ahead of Dan Frougas/Tim Berryman (Supra), Rylan Gray/George Miedecke (Mustang), Smollen and Cody Burcher/Tim Leahey (BMW).

The two part qualifying sessions are scheduled to start at 10:20 am AEST before Race 1 at 16:40 pm. The qualifying sessions will be livestreamed on 7 Plus with the race also on 7 Mate.