Daniel Natoli and Stuart Gamble are poised to race an Audi TT in the A1 Extreme Performance Forced Induction class while Isaac Demellweek and Romeo Nasr will share a Toyota 86 in Class D.

It comes after Chris Lillis/Nathan Callaghan/Josh Muggleton-driven Chevrolet Camaro was withdrawn after Lillis underwent ankle surgery.

Anthony Levitt has also withdrawn his Mercedes-Benz C63 due to “new-build issues” with the V8.

“The dream was to stand on the podium, with a class win in the [Bathurst] 12 Hours and [Bathurst] 6 Hour in the same year,” Levitt said.

“The new build was completed, homologated and log booked. However, some new development work was not able to be completed so the decision was made to withdraw.

“The goal was to take the best version of a C63 Production car ever built to the event, unfortunately time got the better of us.”

Get the news direct to your inbox with the Speedcafe daily newsletter: Subscribe Here

The reserve list still has two cars on it a little more than a week out from the Easter event.

“This year our entry process changed where we allowed for active reserves to be on standby for as long as they wanted to remain with a chance of making the race,” said Bathurst 6 Hour Administrator Charise Bristow.

“Entries that didn’t make the final cut would have had their fee refunded, however we had four remain committed to staying on the list in case of late withdrawals, which regularly happens with events of this nature.

“Fortunately, even though we have lost two cars we had two on hot standby ready to take their place, so the field remains at capacity at this point in time.

“Daniel’s team and The Racing Academy are both really excited to be part of the event and were preparing as if they were going to compete, so they will be ready to go when cars roll out for practice in just over a week’s time.”

The Bathurst 6 Hour takes place on April 18-20.