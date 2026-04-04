Randle set an impressive 2:18.4879s lap in the closing minutes without even setting a fastest sector.
Supercars drivers took the first six positions, as Randle knocked Cameron Hill off the top, who in turn displaced Jayden Ojeda by 0.0003s.
Will Davison qualified in fourth after topping this morning’s final practice session, and former Super 2 driver Cameron McLeod rounded out the top five.
McLeod took the class A2 pole position, setting a new class record just ahead of Zach Bates.
Bates took over the Camaro from Josh Muggleton who set the class record earlier in the session, 1.9s quicker than pole position last year.
Glen Ebert took pole position in class A1 for Team Buccini Racing, while Courtney Prince topped class B1 in the other Buccini car.
Lachlan Mineeff took pole position in the B2 class in the BMW shared with Peter Lawrence and Drew Russell.
Qualifying was split into two separate sessions, dividing the top and bottom 50% from combined practice times.
The bottom 50% rolled out in the first session, with several class A and B cars falling into the bottom half.
James Keene put the #50 VW Golf on class C pole with a new lap record for that class, to beat two A2 class cars.
Impressively, for much of the first session, Keene was ahead of several class A and B cars.
Brock Stinson hustled the #77 Toyota GR86 to class D pole position by 1.2s.
The GR Cup regular ended the first half of qualifying with the fastest middle sector.
Greg Boyle continued the form shown in the #696 Honda Accord to take class E pole position.
V8 SuperUtes rookie Ruben Dan fought hard for the class E pole, but it was stolen by Boyle at the last second by 0.9s.
The Bathurst 6 Hour returns with a 20-minute warm up session at 7:55am AEST before the race start at 11:15am.
2026 Bathurst 6 Hour Qualifying Results
|Pos.
|No.
|Class
|Drivers
|Car
|Fastest Lap Time
|Gap
|1
|92
|X
|Thomas Randle
|BMW M2 Competition
|2:18.4879s
|2
|1
|X
|Cameron Hill
|BMW M2 Competition
|2:18.5297s
|0:00.0418s
|3
|21
|X
|Jayden Ojeda
|BMW M4 F82
|2:18.5300s
|0:00.0421s
|4
|23
|X
|Will Davison
|BMW M3 F80
|2:19.6253s
|0:01.1374s
|5
|6
|A2
|Cameron McLeod
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:20.5105s
|0:02.0226s
|6
|64
|A2
|Josh Muggleton/Zach Bates
|Chevrolet Camaro 2SS
|2:20.5160s
|0:02.0281s
|7
|60
|X
|Oscar Targett
|BMW M4 F82
|2:20.5605s
|0:02.0726s
|8
|24
|X
|Hayden Auld/Tyler Everingham
|BMW M3 F80
|2:21.2527s
|0:02.7648s
|9
|18
|A2
|Bryce Fullwood
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:21.5252s
|0:03.0373s
|10
|30
|A2
|Aaron Seton
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:21.7224s
|0:03.2345s
|11
|54
|A2
|Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:21.7867s
|0:03.2988s
|12
|9
|A2
|Tyler Mecklem
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:22.3487s
|0:03.8608s
|13
|101
|A2
|Ryder Quinn
|Chevrolet Camaro 2SS
|2:23.1909s
|0:04.7030s
|14
|51
|A2
|Ryan MacMillan
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:23.4372s
|0:04.9493s
|15
|115
|X
|Tom Shaw
|BMW M4 F82
|2:23.5850s
|0:05.0971s
|16
|25
|A2
|Lindsay Kearns
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:23.6383s
|0:05.1504s
|17
|90
|X
|Jack Le Brocq
|BMW M3 F80
|2:23.6941s
|0:05.2062s
|18
|48
|A2
|Steve Owen
|Lexus RCF
|2:24.4454s
|0:05.9575s
|19
|16
|A2
|Anthony Levitt
|Mecedes-Benz AMG C63
|2:25.7373s
|0:07.2494s
|20
|71
|A1
|Glen Ebert
|BMW M140i
|2:25.7807s
|0:07.2928s
|21
|10
|X
|Brandon Madden
|HSV Holden GTS VF
|2:26.0626s
|0:07.5747s
|22
|143
|A1
|Harry Inwood
|BMW 1M E82
|2:26.5596s
|0:08.0717s
|23
|89
|A2
|Braydan Willmington
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:27.4490s
|0:08.9611s
|24
|323
|B2
|Lachlan Mineeff/Drew Russell
|BMW M3
|2:27.6268s
|0:09.1389s
|25
|140
|A1
|Liam Loiacono
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:27.9036s
|0:09.4157s
|26
|222
|A1
|Cem Yucel/Iain Salteri
|Volkswagen Golf R
|2:28.0116s
|0:09.5237s
|27
|999
|B1
|Courtney Prince
|BMW 340i F30
|2:28.5555s
|0:10.0676s
|28
|86
|B2
|Joe Heinrich
|BMW M3 E92
|2:29.0715s
|0:10.5836s
|29
|195
|A2
|Dale Carpenter
|HSV Clubsport R8
|2:30.9872s
|0:12.4993s
|30
|42
|B2
|Michael Ferns
|Holden Commodore VF
|2:31.3123s
|0:12.8244s
|31
|57
|A1
|Stephen Thompson
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:31.4809s
|0:12.9930s
|32
|19
|B2
|Chris Holdt
|BMW M3 E92
|2:31.7206s
|0:13.2327s
|33
|67
|A1
|Scott Green
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:31.9406s
|0:13.4527s
|34
|88
|A1
|Craig Allan
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:32.3541s
|0:13.8662s
|35
|91
|A1
|Mitchell Randall
|Mercedes-Benz AMG A4
|2:32.4703s
|0:13.9824s
|36
|73
|A1
|Lee Partridge
|Ford Focus RS
|2:32.7332s
|0:14.2453s
|37
|32
|A1
|Zoe Woods
|Mercedes-Benz AMG A4
|2:32.9904s
|0:14.5025s
|38
|61
|A1
|Jordan Ormsby
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:33.5031s
|0:15.0152s
|39
|105
|B1
|Aaron Zerefos
|BMW 135i E82
|2:33.6817s
|0:15.1938s
|40
|50
|C
|James Keene
|Volkswagen Golf R
|2:33.9449s
|0:15.4570s
|41
|77
|D
|Brock Stinson
|Toyota GR86 ZN8
|2:35.3147s
|0:16.8268s
|42
|888
|A2
|Ian McLennan
|Holden HSV GTS
|2:35.4374s
|0:16.9495s
|43
|33
|B1
|David Worrell
|Kia Stinger 330 GT
|2:36.0229s
|0:17.5350s
|44
|80
|D
|Stiaan Kriel
|Mazda RX8 Series 1 R
|2:36.5175s
|0:18.0296s
|45
|70
|D
|Allan Jarvis
|Volkswagen Polo Gti
|2:38.0934s
|0:19.6055s
|46
|13
|A2
|Gregory Keam
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:38.2044s
|0:19.7165s
|47
|2
|D
|Michael Hazelton
|BMW 125i E82
|2:38.3259s
|0:19.8380s
|48
|43
|C
|Tristan Ellery
|HSV Holden Astra VXR
|2:39.7986s
|0:21.3107s
|49
|82
|D
|Jake Lougher
|Mazda RX8 Series 1 R
|2:40.8302s
|0:22.3423s
|50
|83
|D
|Hayden Jackson
|Mazda RX8 Series 1 R
|2:41.0135s
|0:22.5256s
|51
|125
|D
|Edan Thornburrow
|Toyota GT86 GTS
|2:41.0473s
|0:22.5594s
|52
|85
|D
|Nick Winsor
|Toyota 86 GTS ZN6
|2:42.0283s
|0:23.5404s
|53
|128
|D
|Luke Vanna
|Subaru BRZ Z-1
|2:42.1791s
|0:23.6912s
|54
|17
|D
|Robert Scott
|Mazda RX8 Series 1
|2:42.2172s
|0:23.7293s
|55
|55
|D
|Daniel Flanagan
|Subaru BRZ
|2:42.9806s
|0:24.4927s
|56
|696
|E
|Greg Boyle
|Honda Accord Euro CL
|2:43.1355s
|0:24.6476s
|57
|161
|E
|Ruben Dan
|Mazda 3 SP25
|2:43.9327s
|0:25.4448s
|58
|185
|D
|William Powers
|Toyota GT86 GTS
|2:44.8351s
|0:26.3472s
|59
|20
|E
|Carter Fox
|Mazda 3 SP25 BL S1
|2:45.4325s
|0:26.9446s
|60
|4
|C
|Andrew Martin
|HSV Holden Astra VXR
|2:45.5892s
|0:27.1013s
|61
|15
|D
|Ashwin Dyall
|Toyota 86 GTS ZN6
|2:45.7499s
|0:27.2620s
|62
|78
|C
|Oskar Butt
|HSV Holden Astra VXR
|2:46.3638s
|0:27.8759s
|63
|5
|D
|Douglas Westwood
|Toyota GR86 ZN8
|2:46.5650s
|0:28.0771s
|64
|35
|E
|Jake Hextell
|Mazda 3 SP25 BL
|2:47.8621s
|0:29.3742s
|65
|76
|E
|Matthew Southwell
|Mazda 3 SP25 BL S1
|2:48.1008s
|0:29.6129s
|66
|53
|E
|Rod Tippett
|Mazda 3 SP25 BL S1
|2:48.9090s
|0:30.4211s
|DSQ
|3
|B2
|Ian Joyce
|Holden VF SSV
|2:28.3248s
|DSQ
|84
|C
|James Hay
|Volkswagen Scirocco
|2:38.7105s
|DSQ
|99
|A1
|Cameron Laws
|BMW M2 F87 N55
|2:27.0278s
2026 Bathurst 6 Hour – Start time, how to watch, TV times & more
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