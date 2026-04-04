Randle set an impressive 2:18.4879s lap in the closing minutes without even setting a fastest sector.

Supercars drivers took the first six positions, as Randle knocked Cameron Hill off the top, who in turn displaced Jayden Ojeda by 0.0003s.

Will Davison qualified in fourth after topping this morning’s final practice session, and former Super 2 driver Cameron McLeod rounded out the top five.

McLeod took the class A2 pole position, setting a new class record just ahead of Zach Bates.

Bates took over the Camaro from Josh Muggleton who set the class record earlier in the session, 1.9s quicker than pole position last year.

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Glen Ebert took pole position in class A1 for Team Buccini Racing, while Courtney Prince topped class B1 in the other Buccini car.

Lachlan Mineeff took pole position in the B2 class in the BMW shared with Peter Lawrence and Drew Russell.

Qualifying was split into two separate sessions, dividing the top and bottom 50% from combined practice times.

The bottom 50% rolled out in the first session, with several class A and B cars falling into the bottom half.

James Keene put the #50 VW Golf on class C pole with a new lap record for that class, to beat two A2 class cars.

Impressively, for much of the first session, Keene was ahead of several class A and B cars.

Brock Stinson hustled the #77 Toyota GR86 to class D pole position by 1.2s.

The GR Cup regular ended the first half of qualifying with the fastest middle sector.

Greg Boyle continued the form shown in the #696 Honda Accord to take class E pole position.

V8 SuperUtes rookie Ruben Dan fought hard for the class E pole, but it was stolen by Boyle at the last second by 0.9s.

The Bathurst 6 Hour returns with a 20-minute warm up session at 7:55am AEST before the race start at 11:15am.

2026 Bathurst 6 Hour Qualifying Results