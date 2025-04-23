The outright-contending BMW shared by Davison, Beric Lynton and Tim Leahy was hit with a costly drive-through penalty in the first half of the race for a perceived restart infringement.

Hours later, however, race control admitted that it had made a mistake and that the car should never have been penalised.

An unimpressed Lynton suggested at the time that every other car in the field should gave to serve a drive-through to level the playing field which, obviously, was never a realistic option.

It turns out race control did attempt to reconcile its mistake, though, by opting to effectively transfer the drive-through to another misdemeanour.

According to the post-race stewards report, the #23 entry passed the safety car when the green lights weren’t eliminated, which would ordinarily be punished with a drive-through.

That penalty was formally handed down, but then not enforced due to the earlier trip down the lane.

“As Car 23 had previously served a [pit lane penalty] issued by Race Control over Race Management

Channel in error, this penalty had been applied retrospectively, correcting the error by Race

Control,” read the report.

The car went on to finish fourth outright and third in Class X.

The penalty reversal revelation adds to a series of controversial calls at the Bathurst 6 Hour that included altering the front-running order under safety car before a final lap, green flag shootout.

Race control ordered second-placed Jayden Ojeda past lap cars to give him a shot at attacking leader Cam Crick, while third-placed Davison was not given the same luxury in his pursuit of third-placed Aaron Seton.