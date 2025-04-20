The car, which Davison shared with Tim Leahy and Beric Lynton, was hit with a restart infringement in the first half of the race.

The drive-through penalty was served within three laps as per the rules.

However, was later rescinded following a request for review from the team.

That created an awkward situation given fault had been admitted, but the car served the drive-through by then.

Adding to the controversy is that the car sat second, 90 seconds off the lead with a litte more than an hour to go. Lynton calculated the drive-through cost around 50 seconds.

In response, Lynton felt every other car in the field should be hit with a drive-through.

“We asked whether they had a photo or something,” Lynton explained on the broadcast.

“They said they’d review it. They’ve reviwed it and come back and said the penalty is rescinded. I’ve replied and said, ‘what are you going to do?’, because we’re at the disadvantage of a drive-through which is the best part of 50 seconds.

“They’re saying they are reviewing it at the moment but we’ll have to wait and see because it’s cost us a lot.

“We had to serve it within three laps, that was the direction from race control. So we did that and we followed it up again just 20 minutes ago and they’ve come back and said after their review they’ve rescinded the penalty, but obviously we did it, what, two hours ago.

“I’m expecting them to do something. They’ve admitted that there’s been a mistake, which is great that they’ve admitted it.

“Basically, I think every car on the track should get a PLP to equal what we had.”

The #23 BMW sat second with an hour to go in the race