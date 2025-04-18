The single practice session for the combined Trico Trans Am/TFH Hire TA2 Series saw James Moffat fastest in his GRM Ford Mustang.

Moffat’s 2:11.8440 on the last lap edged out teammate James Golding for the top spot by 0.15 seconds with Nash Morris third, a further half second adrift.

The session was interrupted with two red flags, the first for Ben Grice who stopped at The Cutting and was able to resume unaided, and then a second that ended the session for Ben Gomersall who had wall contact at Forrest Elbow.

Mustang drivers filled the top seven places with Tom Davies fourth in front of Nathan Herne, Grice, and series leader Todd Hazelwood.

Elliot Barbour was eighth in the highest-placed Chev Camaro just in front of TA2 points leader Jarrod Hughes, also in a Camaro mounted and Ben Bargwanna (Mustang) who made a late surge to be 10th of the 41 that practiced.

Outside the top 10 were a fleet of Mustangs with Adam Garwood 11th ahead of Josh Haynes, Blake Tracey, Josh Thomas, Jackson Rice, Gomersall, Cameron Laws and Lachlan Evennett.

Chase Hoy (Camaro) and Jack Smith filled out the top 20.

Other support categories were punctuated by numerous red flags.

The Excels didn’t get a worthy lap time in two practice sessions before Ethan Grigg-Gault qualified fastest ahead of Tyler Collins and Joel Johnson in qualifying.

Improved Production had to go to practice times after qualifying was cut short. Subsequently Adam Poole won the only race of the day ahead of fellow Holden Monaro driver Adam Garwood and Chris Brown in this turbo Toyota AE86.

Wolf Mistral driver Nick Kelly was significantly faster than Jason Makris (Wolf F1 Extreme) in the combined Prototype/Supersports qualifying, and Paul Stubber (Chev Camaro) topped the Historic Touring Cars ahead of Brad Tilley and Luke Harrison, both in Ford Mustangs.

The Nissan Pulsars and Formula RX8s were combined but competing in their own championships. Charlie Parker topped the times ahead of RX8 rivals Ryan Gorton Stiaan Kriel while Matt Butters was the best of the Pulsars in eighth.