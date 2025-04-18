Davison lapped the Mount Panorama circuit in the BMW M3 he will share with Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey in 2:21.8304.

The session, which finished after sunset and in near darkness, saw many of the Pro drivers at the helm including Jayden Ojeda who was second quickest in the Simon Hodges/George Miedecke BMW M4.

The Class X cars filled the top four spots with Cameron Crick, in Dean Campbell’s M2, next fastest ahead of a late sprint from David Russell aboard the M4 he will share with Tom McLennan.

In fifth position was Aaron Seton in the Class A2 Ford Mustang he is co-driving with Jason Gomersall and Todd Hazelwood.

Next was P1 pacesetter Oscar Targett who had the final stint in the Speedcafe M4 he’ll share with Rob Gooley and Karl Begg.

Anton De Pasquale jumped in the Zaki Wazir/Tom Shaw M4 late in the session and was seventh overall.

Then followed the Brock Giblin/Brandon Madden Class X HSV GTS in eighth ahead of the Steve Owen, Scott Gore and Keith Bensley Lexus RCF which was second in A2.

10th was Tyler Everingham in the Michael and Hayden Auld M4.

There was a red flag for the Peter O’Donnell/Garry Mennell/Scott Turner Class B1 BMW 335i which stopped on circuit and was towed back the pits.

Others with dramas included the Hadrian Morrell/Tyler Mecklem Mustang which stopped a couple of times but was able to continue. Also in trouble with electrical gremlins was the BMW M2 of Thomas Randle, Michael and Ben Kavich which failed to post a lap.

In 16th and leading Class A1 were Tim Colombrita and Michael Osmond in their BMW M135i. Meanwhile two places behind were the Class B1 leaders, Karlie Buccini, Courtney Prince and Tabitha Ambrose in their BMW 340i.

B2 honours went with the Holden Commodore SSV piloted by Tony Virag, Barry Sternbeck and Michael Ferns.

In Class C, Patrich Navin and Nathan Halstead (Volkswagen Scirocco R) led the way.

Class D was again headed by Tyler Cheney, Alice Buckley and Hayden Hume with Class E led by Ronin Lindenmayer, Kym De Britt and Phil Alexander.

Practice 3 is scheduled for 9:40 am AEST before qualifying, split into two, begins at 1:05 pm.

Practice will be live-streamed before qualifying is telecast on SBS and Fox Sports/Kayo.