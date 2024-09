This year’s event marks the final round of the Shannons SpeedSeries in its current guise and the last running of the Bathurst International.

This year’s event is headlined by Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, and the Trico Trans Am Series.

Monochrome GT4, Precision National Sports Sedans, First Focus Radical Cup Australia, and Meguiar’s Australian Production Cars will also feature.

The weekend’s action will be broadcast on Saturday and Sunday exclusively on the Seven Network.

Tickets are available online at the Bathurst International website, including VIP packages and camping.

Residents living in the Bathurst 2795 postcode will have free access on Friday, 8 November.

Ticket holders will have access to the paddock, grandstand, and rooftop areas.

2024 Supercheap Auto Bathurst International schedule (All times AEDT)