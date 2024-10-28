Cars competing at Mount Panorama on November 8-10 will trundle into town via motorcade on the eve of the race weekend.

On November 7, cars will drive from the circuit to Russell St for a public display and a drivers signing session.

Circuit to City will begin at 4pm AEDT with cars commuting from the circuit at 4:15pm AEDT to Kings Parade where they will be parked.

The commute will take roughly 15 minutes. The event will conclude at 5:30pm AEDT

Councillor Robert Taylor of the Bathurst Regional Council implored fans to head to the free downtown event.

“Make sure you come along to the Bathurst International, it’s one of the last races in the 2024 calendar,” said Cr Taylor.

“All residents living in the Bathurst 2795 postcode have free access to the race on the Friday too, so why not make a day of it with the whole family.

“The Circuit to City really brings Kings Parade to life, you don’t want to miss it.”

Circuit to City road closures

No parking on Russell Street between George Street and William Street from 3pm Wednesday 6 November.

Closure of Russell Street between George Street and William Street from 12noon to 9pm Thursday 7 November.

Temporary relocation of the Russell Street taxi zone and disable parking to the existing taxi zone and disabled parking on Church Street.