Smollen was on his cool-down lap when the roo jumped across the straight and into the path of the Porsche Cayman.

Smollen swerved at the last moment to avoid the massive animal. The team reported the kangaroo survived the swipe.

“Not who you want to be racing on Conrod Straight,” the team wrote on social media.

“But both skippy and car survived qualifying, give or take a bit of fur.”

Smollen and Lachlan Mineeff qualified on the second and third row respectively for the two races.

The team took Pro-Am honours after their primary title rivals Ryder Quinn and Steve Jakic failed to score any points in qualifying.

Race 1 gets underway at 4:45pm AEDT on Saturday. Race 2 is scheduled for 10:50am AEDT on Sunday.

“A strong qualifying session for the #1 sees us starting Race 1 this afternoon on the second row and tomorrow’s finale on the third row,” the team wrote.

“Lachie was mega quick in the pro session but the big V8s have plenty of mumbo this weekend and only just edged him out from outright pole.

“We are close enough to challenge and hopefully the races will come to us over the hour. Championship update is on the way.”

