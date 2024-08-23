The prize pool has been added to next weekend's round at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series with a cash bonus and a prize cache courtesy of AC Delco on offer to the 23-car field.

The winner at The Bend Motorsport Park event will take the $20,000 cash bonus from Hytek and TFH for the highest cumulative points of the two driver combinations over the six races. There is a bonus $5,000 worth of AC Delco Power Tools for the outright AC Delco Tag Team winners of the 25-lap finale on Sunday afternoon.

The two-driver line up will have Todd Hazelwood who will partner Josh Thomas, and Jarrod Hughes, Jordan Cox, Elliot Barbour, Zach Bates and his cousin Sam Bates are the other front runners.

Based on last year's Darwin King of the North similar format at Hidden Valley, each driver will have their own qualifying session and sprint races, before they combine for a 20-lap enduro on Saturday afternoon, and a longer 25-lap finale on Sunday.

Other two driver combinations include Matt Mackelden, 2017 champion Russell Wright, former West Australia Champion Brett Niall who will join Clint Harvey, Hugh McAlister and 20-year-old Chase Hoy who will link with John Holinger.

“The Bend Motorsport Park is a world class facility and perfect to showcase our largest TA2 entry for the season with a field of quality competitive drivers. Our thanks to AC Delco, HYTEK Steel Framing and TFH Hire for stepping up to offer a fitting reward for what will be a weekend of intense racing for the best performing team,” said TA2 Category Manager, Craig Denyer.

Todd Hazlewood is the form favourite, while series front runners Josh Haynes and Brad Gartner who have yet to elect if they will run the solo or with a codriver.

All cars in the mini enduros will have a mandatory 90s compulsory pit stop within a nominated lap window. Haynes leads the series from Graham Cheney and Gartner with the races live-streamed and televised on SBS, Fox Sport and Kayo Sports.