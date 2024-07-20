The session had just started when both came out of Turn 7 towards Turn 8 and clashed, which saw Tander spin around and Flack also receive left rear damage.

The pair made it back to the pits but would take no further part in the session and will start the later race under lights from the rear of the 26-car grid.

Grove Racing's Tander, who is scheduled to join Matt Payne for the Supercars endurance races later in the year, was using the Porsche races at the Sydney SuperNight to get some racing miles logged.

“The green flag was out which meant that it was time to get things moving,” said Sonic Racing's Flack.

“I went down the inside of him and was hit in the rear quarter.”

In-car footage from Tander's car indicated that he was in the process of tyre warming and may not have seen Flack.

The session remained under green conditions which would determine the starting position for Race 1 and Race 2.

Porsche Centre Motorsport Melbourne's Harri Jones continued his form from the last meeting at Hidden Valley and was fastest.

Second quickest was Dylan O'Keeffe ahead of McElrea Racing's Jackson Walls, Earl Bamber Motorsport's Dale Wood and his teammate Marco Giltrap. Next was TekworkX Motorsport's David Russell who topped both of Friday's practice sessions.

Then followed Fabian Coulthard, David Wall, Ryder Quinn and Angelo Mouzouris while the best of the SP Tools Pro-Am class was EBM's Adrian Flack ahead of Matt Belford and Matt Slavin.

The Porsches will have three races with the first to take place at 6:10pm on Saturday over 25 minutes. There is a 40-minute enduro and another sprint race on Sunday.