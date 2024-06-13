The new look for the #14 Camaro, unveiled this morning at the Woolner branch of sponsor Middy's Electrical, has been hand-created by community programs within the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation (MAC).

It features symbolism of family, community, and the region of Albury/Wodonga in which BJR and MAC are based.

That includes Bungambrawatha, and the running blue lines depicting the Murray River.

The family theme is also pertinent considering Fullwood is racing at home, while Middy's is Australia's largest family-owned and operated independent electrical wholesaler.

Included in the design is the logo of NAIDOC Week, which takes place from July 7-14, on the bonnet.

“Darwin is obviously a very special race for me, being my home event but combining it with Indigenous Round – there's just a bit of extra meaning,” said Fullwood.

“The design holds so much sentiment for me, Middy's, and the team, so I'm excited to be able to have this livery in Darwin.

“I'll have a lot of my family there and the team's from BJR and Middy's are so family orientated that this livery is representative of all of that.

“It's a proud moment for me to be able to carry this artwork from the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation this year and I can't wait to get racing.”

MAC aims to provide culturally appropriate services and to connect and work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to become more confident, take control of all aspects of their life and create pathways to a better future.

MAC's Carl Tunstall explained, “We were approached by BJR to collaborate on the Indigenous Round liveries for a second time and we jumped onboard having seen the benefits from last year.

“It's given our working groups the opportunity to showcase their artwork skills and connect back to country and culture.

“This artwork is centred around family and was designed by our men's group.

“Family is hugely significant in Aboriginal culture. The hands across the livery also support family values whereby traditional methods, crafts and artworks are handed down from generation to generation.”

Practice 1 for the Betr Darwin Triple Crown starts tomorrow at 11:35 local time/12:05 AEST.

PHOTOS: Brad Jones Racing #14 Indigenous livery