Battery World Aussie Racing Car Series

Day one at the final round had Joel Heinrich written all over it. In his Mustang bodied racer, he headed practice, qualifying and led the first of four races from start to finish.

He came into the seventh round the series leader, by just one point over Kody Garland. Garland (Mustang) finished second after he passed Reece Chapman (Mustang) before the safety car was deployed.

Grant Thompson crashed his Mustang on the back chicane after which Heinrich was able to ward off Garland for the win. It was an all Mustang top five, as behind third placed Chapman, Cody Brewczynski had to overcome Josh Thomas to secure fourth.

Best of the Camaro drivers was rookie points leader Mason Harvey who finished ahead of Kent Quinn (Mustang), Scott Andriske (Camaro) and the Mustangs piloted by Courtney Prince and Nathan Williams.

Earlier in the only practice session, there was a three-car shunt out of the first chicane. Ryan Reynolds (Camaro) spun and was collected in turn by Des Collier (Euro GT) and Ian Chivas (Altima). Neither Reynolds nor Chivas made qualifying while Collier swapped to another car.

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

After he led both the practice and qualifying sessions, Cameron Crick was never headed in the first of four races, aboard his Ford Ranger.

He had an impressive lead from the outset, which was only negated when Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado) and Holly Espray (Isuzu D-MAX) had contact past the start/finish line on the second lap. They hit the wall on either side of the track and left debris which meant a safety car.

With the resumption, Crick was able to pull away while Ryal Harris (Mazda BT-50) was on charge. He qualified ninth after a broken axle put him out of the practice session. He made up three spots before the safety car and subsequently went to second in one lap and finished just 0.6s in arrears.

David Sieders (BT-50) who qualified second, finished third in front of Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton), Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux), Adam Marjoram (D-MAX), Ben Walsh (Hilux), Jimmy Vernon (Triton), David Casey (Triton) and Ryan How (Ranger).

Series points leader Aaron Borg qualified seventh before his D-MAX broke an axle on the race out lap, then struggled through for 21st.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup

There were two practice session in the lead up to the fifth and final round of the series where James Lodge topped both.

In the first he bested title contender Max Geoghegan, Jordan Freeston, Jett Murray, Josh Anderson, Brock Stinson, Clay Richards, Hugo Simpson, Ryan Tomsett and Lachlan Gibbons.

Lodge went quicker in the second outing which saw some parts of the circuit littered with mirrors. A couple hit the wall harder including Anderson and Lachlan Eveleigh.

Anderson finished the day second fastest with his time in the second session while Will Seal jumped to third in the session and overall, right at the end.

Toyota guest driver Declan Fraser finished fourth ahead of Hugo Simpson, Ben Gomersall, Geoghegan, Lincoln Taylor, Stinson and Tomsett in 10th. Four spots back was series leader Bradi Owen.