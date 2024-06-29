The third round of the AASA-sanctioned national championships were part of the 2 Days of Thunder at Queensland Raceway, along with a host of state-based categories.

Boylett had an immense fight on his hands to win both Australian Excel races. In the first it was he had to overcome Brett Parrish and Tyler Collins before he slipped away to a 1.6s victory. Collins was second as Parrish edged out Caleb Paterson for third.

In the later outing, Boylett swapped the lead with Paterson several times before he took the win. Waghorn was third as he eclipsed Collins while Kade Davey was next in front of Parrish, Blake Tracey, Ed Mitchell and Coby Tucker.

In Race 1 for Legend Cars Australia, it was on between Brendon Hourigan and Hogan, in the end they slipped away to finish line astern with Hourigan in front. Scott Meville was third ahead of a close finish between Shane Tate and Bruce Duckworth.

Hogan led Race 2 until he was overtaken by Hourigan who would have a spin at Turn 1. That caused Melville, Ryan Pring and Lincoln Page to get caught out, and the race was stopped as a result. It restarted with one-lap dash where Tate passed Hogan for the win as Goodridge took third ahead of Duckworth.

Paine was an all-the-way winner in the one Formula RX8 race and won by 5.1s. Steve Devjak was second early but had no straight line pace and slipped down to fifth behind Geoff Connell and Diesel Thomas. Justin Lewis had progressed to third before he slipped off on oil at Turn 2.

Geoff Taunton (MARC GTSS) made it two from two in the combined Super TT/Stock Cars and Australian Trans-Am as he won both ahead of Axle Donaldson (MARC II). Antonio Basile (MARC V8 Focus) was third in Race 1 ahead of Scott Nind (NASCAR Ford Mustang) before the latter came out ahead on Race 2.

Tony Saint (Mazda RX7/Chev) was fifth in both and the best of Super TT where Corey Gillett (Nissan S13/Chev) was second in the class. In Trans-Am Zak Hudson (Ford Mustang) won twice ahead of John Prefontaine (Mustang) and John English and Ian Palmer in their Pontiac Firebirds.

In Replica Tourers Race 1, Ian Woodward (Chev Camaro) overcame Roger Pfeiffer (XR6 Turbo) for the win. Terry Skene was second off the start and spun off out of Turn 2. He had another spin later which brought out the Safety Car and a one-lap dash to the finish. The next race was red flagged when Darren Love's BMW was launched into a rollover at Turn 4 on the first lap.

Both Qld Touring Car Championship races were won by Peter Bray (Holden Commodore), the first over Luke Beveridge and Ben Malpass (BMW E36) and the second ahead of Malpass and Nathan Marks (E36).

Production Sports Cars started with 45min race which went to Danny Stutterd in his new IRC GT ahead of Darren Berry (Chev Camaro GT3) and Steve Burridge (Audi R8 LMS). Wayne Hennig (Porsche GT3 Cup) was a lap down in fourth but was disqualified. The later sprint race also went to Stutterd from Berry and Burridge with Nathan Halstead (Porsche GT3R) and Richard Gartner (Lamborghini Gallardo) the next two.

Beric Lynton (Class X BMW M3) was a dominate winner of the Production Car one-hour. He finished well ahead of Tony Levitt (A2 Mercedes AMG C63). The A1 cars of Tim McDonald (BMW M240i), Daniel Natoli (Audi TTRS) and Greg Symes (Mitsubishi Evo X) were the next three from Chris Begg (B2 BMW E92 M3) and Jake Camilleri (Mazda 3 MPS).