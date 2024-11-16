The Triple Eight driver secured the 2024 title with a well-crafted second place behind Triple Eight teammate Broc Feeney on the streets of Adelaide today.

That means he has the option of replacing the #87 with #1 for next season.

In the post-race press conference, Brown revealed that he is keen to make the change, as long as he has clearance from the team.

Triple Eight confirmed separately to Speedcafe that it will encourage Brown to run the #1.

“I haven’t actually spoken with the team yet to see what we’ll do there,” said Brown.

“I’d say I’d be disappointed if we didn’t run it, if we didn’t get the opportunity later in the career.

“I think while you’ve got the opportunity now, you’ll probably have to run it.”

Drivers and teams have differing preferences when it comes to the #1, usually determined by the attachment to the existing number.

Scott McLaughlin continued to run Dick Johnson Racing’s famous #17 during his three-peat of titles between 2018 and 2020, while Shane van Gisbergen kept his #97 after winning his titles in 2016, 2021 and 2022.

That went against Triple Eight’s preference, the team having always run the #1 after Jamie Whincup’s titles.

Reigning champion Brodie Kostecki did run the #1 this year – however it didn’t appear until the third round of the season due to his absence from the first two rounds.

Brown, meanwhile, admitted that he is still coming to terms with being crowned champion.

“I don’t think it’s set in just yet,” he said.

“I thought how cool it was last year, Brodie winning the championship and I was in Broc’s situation, I knew how it felt.

“But right now I don’t know how to take it. It’s really exciting, I’m over the moon. It’s what I’ve been working on for a long time now.

“To join Red Bull Ampol Racing this year and to win with them in my first year is fantastic.”

Brown also said that he has stepped up a level this year working with engineer Andrew Edwards.

“I’ve loved working with Andrew this year. He’s a super-smart guy,” he said.

“Over the off-season I got into the workshop with him, and we got into tyre life, looked a lot of Shane’s data and I think he made me step up another level, along with the team.

“I think last year I had good raw pace but I didn’t put it together every weekend and wasn’t consistent. If I was to try and win the championship this year and knew I had to be consistent.

“To get a podium every round this year is pretty cool. I didn’t think that would have been possible this year. It’s been amazing.”