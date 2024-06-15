The session finished with a Red Bull Ampol Racing one-two, Brown on a 1:06.2120s which he set before two offs at Turn 1 and Broc Feeney on a 1:06.5122s.
Tickford Racing's Cam Waters was another tenth off the pace around Hidden Valley Raceway in third place, with Golding 0.8617s away from top spot in the #31 PremiAir Racing entry.
The 30-minute, Saturday morning session was open to dual objectives for the drivers who have made today's Top 10 Shootout.
Fastest initially were some of those who qualified for the one-lap dash, with Andre Heimgartner wheeling the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro to a 1:06.8586s on his first flyer.
Once the first runs were done, Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) held sway on a 1:06.6301s from fellow shootout starter Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang) on a 1:06.6331s and Heimgartner on a 1:06.6899s.
Championship leader Brown (#87 Camaro) pushed the benchmark to a 1:06.2120s with a shootout simulation on his second run, moving him 0.4181s clear of the field.
Feeney (#88 Camaro) was then sent for his shootout sim and jumped to second on a 1:06.5122s, still 0.3002s away from #87.
Meanwhile, Brown was off twice at Turn 1, either side of Waters also having an excursion at the end of the kilometre-long pit straight.
There was then a scare for Waters in the lane when he was dropped with a wheel man still screwing the right-front onto the #6 Mustang, although they were able to avoid a major incident.
Brown and Feeney were dispatched on used tyres, after opposing set-up changes, for the final run, with a number of others on new tyres.
Waters and De Pasquale remained third and fourth respectively while Brad Jones Racing's Bryce Fullwood (#14 Middy's Camaro), who is not in today's shootout, climbed to fifth with a 1:06.6406s just before the chequered flag.
Fullwood's team-mate Heimgartner ended up sixth, from Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang), Nick Percat (#10 Bendix Camaro), Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang), and David Reynolds (#20 Tradie Beer Camaro).
Brodie Kostecki (#1 Erebus Motorsport Camaro) finished 16th, Matt Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang) 17th, and Supercheap Auto wildcard Cooper Murray (#888 Camaro) 18th in the third Triple Eight Race Engineering entry.
Golding (#31 Nulon Camaro) went as quick as a 1:07.0737s and Walkinshaw Andretti United's Chaz Mostert finished up 20th on a 1:07.0746s in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang.
The next session is the Top 10 Shootout for Race 11, from 11:35 local time/12:05 AEST.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|87
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:06.2120
|2
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:06.5122
|0:00.3002
|3
|6
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:06.6301
|0:00.4181
|4
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:06.6331
|0:00.4211
|5
|14
|Middy's Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:06.6406
|0:00.4286
|6
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:06.6899
|0:00.4779
|7
|55
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:06.7157
|0:00.5037
|8
|10
|Bendix Racing
|Nick Percat
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:06.8408
|0:00.6288
|9
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:06.8529
|0:00.6409
|10
|20
|TRADIE Beer Racing
|David Reynolds
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:06.8634
|0:00.6514
|11
|18
|Dewalt Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:06.8719
|0:00.6599
|12
|23
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:06.9221
|0:00.7101
|13
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:06.9301
|0:00.7181
|14
|7
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:06.9560
|0:00.7440
|15
|26
|Penrite Racing
|Richie Stanaway
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:06.9668
|0:00.7548
|16
|1
|Erebus Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:06.9866
|0:00.7746
|17
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:07.0088
|0:00.7968
|18
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Cooper Murray
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:07.0465
|0:00.8345
|19
|31
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:07.0737
|0:00.8617
|20
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:07.0746
|0:00.8626
|21
|4
|Dabble Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:07.0823
|0:00.8703
|22
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:07.1034
|0:00.8914
|23
|2
|Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ryan Wood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:07.1251
|0:00.9131
|24
|12
|SCT Motorsport
|Jaxon Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:07.1388
|0:00.9268
|25
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Aaron Love
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:07.3178
|0:01.1058