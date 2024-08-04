Ayce Buckley has started the 38th City of Melbourne Titles in perfect fashion at Todd Road, dominating the KA3 Junior Light category, while former Ferrari Academy driver, James Wharton made an unexpected karting return after his debut in the FIA Formula 3 category just weeks ago.

In front of his father – Collingwood AFL champion and coach, Nathan – Ayce set the pole time in qualifying by a tad over a tenth of a second before going on to win both heat races, the first by over three seconds and the second by two tenths of a second utilising the power supplied to him by Pro Karting. It set the tone for a successful day for those associated with the Collingwood Football Club, the AFL team going on to win an epic at the MCG against arch rivals, Carlton on Saturday night on Scott Pendlebury's 400th game.

Ayce has risen to prominence this year as his, and brother Jett's karting careers develop, winning two heats of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship at Emerald.

In a rare visit back to Australia, the red carpet wasn't rolled out to welcome home James Wharton from his European racing – where he won his first Formula Regional race at Mugello two weeks ago and three weeks ago, made his FIA Formula 3 debut at the British Grand Prix.

Taking part in the highly competitive X30 category in arguably the biggest event in Australia outside the AKC and some State Championships, Wharton's competition karting return after several years away from the seat saw him qualify just 12th, before finishing 16th in the first heat and not getting through the first lap of his second.

Winning both of those X30 heats was Pip Casabene, fresh from the Champions of the Future Academy event last weekend in Italy, a dose he repeated in KA3 Senior having a perfect day.

Wharton was spotted in deep conversation with Erebus Motorsport boss, Barry Ryan – a keen karting follower and avid viewer of the Australian Kart Championship when time permits, along with other high profile attendees at Todd Road to watch the stars of karting and the future stars of Australian motorsport. Ryan and Buckley senior led the charge, along with Penrite Racing 2024 enduro driver and Karting Australia board member, Garth Tander – with son Sebastian moving from Cadets to Juniors and JND Racing owner, Nick Percat.

In other heat racing, Tasmanian, Harry Bresnehan – who races for JND Racing – has continued his upward trajectory, winning both premier junior category – KA2 – races today among a crack field – his first major KA2 wins; while TikTok and social media star, Mathew Basso took the honours in KA3 Junior Heavy, his shock of curled hair setting the pole time and both heat race wins in front of a big sponsor group. The reigning KA2 Champion – now racing seniors – Max Walton – took the Rotax power to the win in TaG Light, but has the likes of RokGP-powered Mika Lemasurier and Kiwi, Kianh Burke (fresh of his birthday yesterday) nipping at his heels, along with Brad Jones Racing mechanic, Joshua Denton (who works on the SCT Logistics Camaro with Jaxon Evans) making a solid return to the sport today.

Zach Findlay and Ben Mouritz shared the KA3 Medium wins; multi-time Australian Champion, Matt Wall and fellow veteran Glen Riddell shared wins in the heats for Victorian Masters as Riddell doubled up with wins in both TaG Restricted Medium races and Jackson Souslin-Harlow took both TaG Heavy races

Portland racer, Beau Chambers and Marcus Culbi won the youngest heats in Cadet 9; Spiros Anagnostopoulos won both heats of TaG Restricted Light and in the oversubscribed Cadet 12 class, current Australian Kart Championship leader, Archie Bristow, Koda Singh, recently crowned Queensland Champion, Cooper Folley and Jensen Damaschino shared the four group stage wins today.

Sunday continues heat racing with the finals to crown champions in one of the most prestigious races in Australian karting being awarded at the Todd Road karting facility just outside of Melbourne City. Entry to public is free and livestream is available on http://watchmysportlive.tv.